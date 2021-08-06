Allbritten hopes to curb glass contamination with recycling

MURRAY — It is not a big problem, yet.
However, City of Murray Street and Sanitation Manager Ron Allbritten said he was informed this week that apparently the city’s collection for its new curbside recycling program is starting to include too much contamination from an item not included in the list of collectables — glass.
“Wednesday, I get a text from (an official with a recyclables collector) in Hopkinsville and they were a little concerned. They’ve been noticing (glass) and it’s been continually getting worse,” Allbritten said Thursday morning as he is launching efforts to notify residents ahead of the next recyclables pickup for the program, which is next Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Allbritten acknowledged that residents may be including glass in their curbside collections because that was one of the materials formerly accepted when the city ran a 24-hour collection center for several years on Andrus Drive. Glass also was among the items collected during the Bill Wells Make a Difference Day activity for several years as well.
However, things have changed, Allbritten said, namely because the market for glass is so sparse.
“There are no recyclers around here,” he said, adding that the monthly recyclables collection events at the North Farm on the Murray State University campus also does not accept glass. “I known people want to recycle glass and, for years, we did accept it, but the problem with glass now is, for glass manufacturers, they’re looking for glass cullet, which is different than what we made (at the city’s transfer station), which was glass aggregate, which turned it basically back to dust.
“Cullet is larger, about a quarter-inch in size. Most glass manufacturers are going to use it to make new glass bottles, but a big problem with it is that it has to be sorted by color. The mineral that you add to that glass that gives it the green color or the mineral that you add to give it a brown color (these are mainly seen with wine or beer bottles), once you add it, you can never remove it.”
However, the biggest concern for the Hopkinsville facility is related to safety, Allbritten said.
“Most recyclers, when they do a curbside pickup like this, won’t take glass, even if they do take glass. They won’t do it in a curbside pickup because when it gets dumped into our truck (on Wednesday mornings), that glass gets broken and mixed in with the other materials,” he said of how the city’s program that began in March is single-stream, meaning all recyclables that are collected from the same container and not sorted.
“What people don’t realize is, at some point, everything is sorted by hand and there are some places, like Hopkinsville, where it’s sorted by hand from start to finish. So, when you’re talking about broken glass, even though it’s supposed to be cleaned, it’s still what is known as ‘debris.’ So, having a worker getting cut by dirty glass? That’s a safety issue.
“What happens at the Hopkinsville recycling center is that the truck backs in and dumps its load on the floor, then their people start sorting it. The first thing they do is pull out all of the cardboard, then everything else is scooped up into a hopper which then feeds several stations. Once those stations are sorted, whatever is left is taken to the landfill.”
Allbritten said Wednesday’s notification from Hopkinsville was what he described as a warning.
“They can look at the pile sitting on the ground and see how much contamination is there and, if it gets to a certain percentage, they can scoop the whole thing up and take it to the landfill and that can be the end result,” he said, adding that the city will then be back charged. “I believe it’s $45 per ton. Right now, our recycling program is charging residents $15 (on top of the $15 price for regular trash pickup), but it’s a break-even proposition. We’re not making any money off it, but it’s not costing us anything either.
“And I can hear people saying, ‘Let them figure it out!’ Well, look at it this way … if I only put two glass bottles in and you put half a dozen in, that’s not too bad by itself. The problem is when others put it in too. Roughly, we’re picking up 300 residents each day (the city is divided into two sections that are collected twice a month). If everyone is only putting in two glass bottles, that’s now 600 bottles going over (to Hopkinsville) each time. That’s a problem and we need to nip this in the bud now.”
Allbritten said Thursday that Murray’s recycling subscriber list has increased to 617 as it is slowly gaining more each week. He also said the Hopkinsville management indicated that loads are getting heavier.
“The guy over there told me that (Wednesday’s) load is the heaviest one we’ve had yet, so that’s encouraging,” he said. “And, even though he told me about the glass problem, that appears to be the only thing giving us problems right now. In fact, he said that, as far as contamination, we’re doing better than many of the communities they deal with. We just need to take care of this right now before it becomes a real problem.”
The city’s curbside recycling program accepts the following materials: Paper products, No. 1 and 2 plastics (without caps), cardboard, metal cans, aluminum cans. Unacceptable materials include glass, food waste and food-soiled materials (pizza boxes, for example), medical waste, paper towels/tissues, plastic bags, bubble wrap and polystyrene.
A complete rundown of the city’s recycling program is available on its website, www.murrayky.gov.
