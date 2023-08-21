Almo man charged for allegedly growing 40 pot plants

ALMO – An Almo man accused of growing 40 marijuana plants was arrested Friday after having been at large for more than a month.
According to a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Almo July 8 in reference to a welfare check. The subject was not located, but CCSO said 40 marijuana plants were seen growing in the back yard in plain sight. Cultivating five or more plants is a Class D felony, and the investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Gene D. Steely III, 23, of Almo.
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, deputies located the suspect at a residence in Murray. During the course of the arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, CCSO said.
Steely was lodged at the Calloway County Jail after being charged with cultivation of marijuana (5 or more), first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
