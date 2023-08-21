Almo man charged for allegedly growing 40 pot plants
ALMO – An Almo man accused of growing 40 marijuana plants was arrested Friday after having been at large for more than a month.

According to a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Almo  July 8 in reference to a welfare check. The subject was not located, but CCSO said 40 marijuana plants were seen growing in the back yard in plain sight. Cultivating five or more plants is a Class D felony, and the investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Gene D. Steely III, 23, of Almo.