MURRAY – An Almo man was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said he threw methamphetamine out his vehicle’s window.
According to CCSO, at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, deputies observed a vehicle with registration that did not match the type of vehicle, CCSO said. CCSO initiated a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly sped up and threw something out of the vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the driver, James Kendall, 31, of Almo, had allegedly attempted to discard methamphetamine and had more in his possession. He was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
