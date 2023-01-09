ALMO – An Almo man faces was charged with two drug offenses and unlawfully possessing a handgun Friday after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant.
CCSO said Rex Stone, 63, of Almo, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stemmed from an ongoing investigation that led Deputy Zach White to obtain search warrants for multiple locations. Stone, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a two pistols, a rifle and possible methamphetamine, CCSO said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.