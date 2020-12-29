POTTERTOWN – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Almo teenager with first-degree burglary after receiving a complaint over the weekend.
CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said deputies responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a residence on Baywood Vista Drive for a report of a burglary. Upon their arrival, the deputies met with and spoke to the owner of the residence, who reported seeing two people leaving his residence upon his arrival. The owner further reported a handgun missing from the residence.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Brandon Winebarger arrested Dakota J. Wood, 18, of Almo, in reference to the investigation. Wood was charged with burglary in the first degree and was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Winebarger is continuing the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 270-753-3151.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
