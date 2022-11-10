Amendment 2 fails to pass, pro-life advocates stay galvanized

LOUISVILLE – (KT) Even though Constitutional Amendment 2 was defeated at the polls Tuesday, the fight for the unborn is far from over, say pro-life leaders in the commonwealth.
The opposition to Amendment 2, fortified with $5 million in mostly out-of-state funding, had a barrage of television commercials and carried strongholds Fayette (73.2%) and Jefferson (71.3%) counties by nearly 3-to-1 margins while leading by 5% overall going into the early morning hours Wednesday.
The totals, with an AP estimate of 93% counted, showed votes against Amendment 2 had 52.5%, compared to 47.5% votes for Amendment 2. There were 700,818 who voted no and 633,257 who voted yes.
After midnight, Planned Parenthood and Protect Kentucky Access were declaring victory. The Associated Press called it Wednesday morning after 8.
Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, said the battle to keep abortion illegal in the state will continue despite the setback.
“We are disappointed in the defeat of Amendment 2. Legalized abortion is the greatest human rights atrocity of our day, and Kentucky Baptists will continue to work and pray that it remains illegal in our state. We are grateful to have an Attorney General who will fight to uphold Kentucky’s pro-life laws in court, and we ask our state legislators to renew their commitment to passing legislation that protects unborn children made in the image of God.”
KBC President Harold Best, who is also the senior pastor at Burlington Baptist in northern Kentucky, said the voices for the unborn will not be silenced.
“While I am disappointed that Amendment 2 wasn’t passed, I remain thankful there are no legal abortions currently taking place in Kentucky,” Best said. “Roe v. Wade has been overturned and Kentucky remains a pro-life state with a majority of pro-life (state) representatives. We will continue to stand up and speak up for the lives of the unborn.”
Passage of Amendment 2 would have meant there is no state right to abortion in Kentucky’s constitution and would have put an end to legal challenges seeking to overturn state laws that restrict or ban abortion.
Amendment 2’s defeat would mean supporters of reproductive rights can have abortion declared a state right through legal challenges to laws meant to restrict or ban abortion.
Addia Wuchner, the chairwoman of the Yes for Life campaign and executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, said the pro-life work will continue despite the setback at the polls.
“We are devastated that radical, out-of-state activists spent millions of dollars to confuse Kentuckians about the Yes for Life amendment,” she said. “Tonight’s news will not stall the pro-life movement.
“Throughout this campaign, we have met inspirational people of faith and conscience who are committed to protecting every person’s right to life and supporting women and families in need. Encouraged by these Kentuckians, we will continue our efforts to protect our pro-life laws and safeguard the dignity of every human.”
Protect Kentucky Access called the victory over Amendment 2 about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday and issued a statement.
“This is a historic win for the people of Kentucky,” Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access, said in a statement. “Not only does it represent a win against government overreach and government interference in the people of Kentucky’s personal medical decisions, it represents the first time so many different organizations have come together with such an intense single-minded purpose to defeat a threat of this magnitude.”
Planned Parenthood said on Twitter: “This is a clear message to lawmakers: politics have no place in our private medical decisions.”
The Family Foundation, a faith-based organization opposed to abortion, said Wednesday that “the fight for the unborn” will continue.
“While we are disappointed in the results of Amendment 2, the pro-life movement in Kentucky and across the nation, is steadfast in its resolve to continue defending life,” David Walls, the group’s executive director, said in a written statement. “Kentucky’s laws protecting preborn children remain in place and Kentuckians have returned large, pro-life legislative majorities to the General Assembly.”
Richard Nelson, executive director of Commonwealth Policy Center, was grateful for the many who voted yes. The yes votes carried the majority of the 120 counties.
“While it appears we did not prevail on Amendment 2, we are pleased with the huge numbers of Kentuckians who voted in favor of the pro-life amendment,” Nelson said. “It’s certainly not the end of the pro-life movement in the commonwealth. We have many opportunities before us to restore a sanctity of life ethic in Kentucky and we’re grateful for all of those who engaged this good faith effort to restore a culture of life to the commonwealth.”
Wuchner said pro-life Kentuckians will continue to be a driving force.
“The overturning of Roe showed us how much work remains to be done to protect the right to life in Kentucky and across the country,” she said. “We are ready to do that work. Kentucky Right to Life and our pro-life advocates across the commonwealth will continue giving voice to the voiceless and standing up for the sanctity of life for all of God’s children.
“Today we are disappointed. But tomorrow, we will be motivated. This work is too important to quit, and we look forward to the next phase of pro-life advocacy in Kentucky.”
The Kentucky Supreme Court has a hearing Tuesday on challenges by the state’s two remaining abortion clinics to the near-total abortion ban approved by lawmakers. The high court ruled this summer that the ban would stay in place while it reviewed the challenges.
(By Mark Maynard, Kentucky Today)
