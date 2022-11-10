Amendment 2 fails to pass, pro-life advocates stay galvanized

Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, announces the launch of Yes for Life in August 2021. It was set up as an alliance to promote Constitutional Amendment 2, which was defeated Tuesday at the polls.

 Kentucky Today/Robin Cornetet

LOUISVILLE – (KT) Even though Constitutional Amendment 2 was defeated at the polls Tuesday, the fight for the unborn is far from over, say pro-life leaders in the commonwealth.

The opposition to Amendment 2, fortified with $5 million in mostly out-of-state funding, had a barrage of television commercials and carried strongholds Fayette (73.2%) and Jefferson (71.3%) counties by nearly 3-to-1 margins while leading by 5% overall going into the early morning hours Wednesday.