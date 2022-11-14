MURRAY – American Legion Post 73 kept its annual Veterans Day tradition by naming the Veteran of the Year Friday, but this time, there was a twist; after bestowing the honor to Jim Lamb, the post also recognized longtime Service Officer Mark Kennedy with an award of his own.
Kennedy first announced Veteran of the Year, saying that Legion leadership chooses who to honor based on a variety of factors, including how many hours they had signed up to work over the course of the year.
“We look for a member that was involved in the day-to-day activities of our post, and, equally importantly, the community,” Kennedy said. “The individual that we have selected is nearly always the first to step up and sign up for any and all projects. This year’s selection is a member of the honor guard and has served on every funeral detail that we have had during 2022, to date. This individual also serves as a van driver, and not only fulfills the duties and responsibilities of his assigned tasks, but is a go-to replacement when other drivers are unable to make their scheduled run.
“This year’s selection is both an amiable and genial individual who’s always cheerful and predisposed to helpfulness. He goes out of his way to ensure that things he sees need to be done are done to completion. Seldom if ever, do you hear this man say no or complain. He volunteers for every detail that comes down the pipeline, from the county fair to the (Murray State University) Rodeo to the Legion high school oratorical contest to selling bluebird houses. He is the proverbial ‘guy that would give you the shirt off his back’ if you need it.”
As former Marines who trained at Parris Island in South Carolina are known to do, Kennedy teased Lamb for having trained in San Diego, California instead.
“Jim is one of the finest men you’ll ever meet,” Kennedy said, “and he epitomizes the U.S. Marine Corps motto, ‘Semper Fidelis’ – “Always faithful.” Even if he is a ‘Hollywood Marine’!”
After accepting his award, Lamb quipped with a smile, “Thanks everybody, whoever (made the selection). It’s well-deserved!”
After the award presentation to Lamb, Vice Commander Bill Cowan gave an informative speech about Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ernie Pyle. A caricature of Pyle hangs on the wall at Post 73, and Cowan said the war correspondent was known for embedding with the troops and writing about the experiences of the average soldier, rather than from the point of view of high-ranking military officials. Cowan said that although he never served in the military himself, Pyle was revered because he was “an inspiration for the greatest generation of military service members in American history.”
Pyle was killed by enemy fire during the Battle of Okinawa, and Cowan said that when he was a graduate student at the University of Hawaii, he had visited Pyle’s grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, which is often called “Punchbowl Cemetery” because of its location in the Punchbowl Crater. Summing up Pyle’s legacy and impact, Cowan quoted President Harry Truman’s remarks on the occasion of Pyle’s death: “No man in this war has so well told the story of the American fighting man as American fighting men wanted it told. He deserves the gratitude of all his countrymen.”
Cowan’s speech prompted Kennedy to tell the story of the time he met another journalist who covered WW II, Joe Rosenthal. Rosenthal won a Pulitzer for his iconic photograph “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima,” which appeared on countless magazine covers, was used on war bond campaign posters and was the inspiration for the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Kennedy said that while he was a Marine recruiter in his hometown of Evansville, Indiana, Rosenthal came to town for a speaking engagement with the Reserve Officers Association, and Kennedy was assigned to pick Rosenthal up at the airport and chauffeur him for the weekend. Kennedy said he was honored when Rosenthal gave him a signed 8-by-10 glossy of the flag-raising – which Kennedy said is the most reproduced photo of all time – and he still has it prominently displayed in his home. He said that while Rosenthal gave away many of the prints over the years, he told Kennedy he rarely signed them.
After his Rosenthal story, Kennedy tried to wrap up the program, Cowan interrupted him, saying the program wasn’t quite over yet.
“Those of you who know Mark (know) he doesn’t want any recognition for what he does,” Cowan said. “You’ll notice all the Veterans of the Year up there (on the wall plaque) – his name’s not on there, and if there is one Veteran of the Year among all of us in here, his name should be at the top of the list. And so today, his name is going to the top of the list.”
Cowan said Post 73 was presenting Kennedy with the Lifetime Service Award for “for assisting thousands of veterans and their families over several decades.” For a gift to go with the award, Cowan said the members got him a replica of the M1911 .45 caliber automatic pistol most soldiers carried in Vietnam.
“This is amazing,” Kennedy said, becoming emotional. “Every Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon when (fellow Service Officer Lois Wells) and I are in that office over there, we get veterans that come in and widows that come in, and they need to file claims with the (Veterans Administration). I need you to understand, I’ve done that now for 35 years as a volunteer, and I’ve done it because of the simple fact that I came back from Vietnam with a very serious (question of) ‘Why me?’ Why me? Why did I make it, and 23 buddies of mine, their names are on the wall in D.C.?
“I spent a lot of time trying to figure out why the Lord spared me, and it finally came to me. I filed my own claim with the VA, and I won it! Of course, being blown up and shot makes it easier for you to win a claim with them, but I wondered ‘Why?’ and I realized I had a gift for writing claims. I knew what words they were looking for, and I realized that the Lord wanted me to help other veterans.”
Thanking his wife, Jackie, Kennedy joked that the Lord also spared him to “straighten this woman out.”
“That’s why I do what I do, and on the 26th of this month, we will have been married for 54 years, but we’ve known each other and dated each other since we were 14 years old, 61 years ago,” Kennedy said. “Any time anybody ever thinks about giving me an award, half of it goes to her, and that’s a fact.”
