MURRAY – American Legion Post 73 kept its annual Veterans Day tradition by naming the Veteran of the Year Friday, but this time, there was a twist; after bestowing the honor to Jim Lamb, the post also recognized longtime Service Officer Mark Kennedy with an award of his own.

Kennedy first announced Veteran of the Year, saying that Legion leadership chooses who to honor based on a variety of factors, including how many hours they had signed up to work over the course of the year.