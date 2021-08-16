MURRAY – Members of the public were welcomed to the American Legion’s Bee Creek Drive headquarters Saturday as members of Billy Lane Lauffer Post 73 celebrated the 100th anniversary of the post’s establishment.
Post 73 Commander Bill Cowan said American Legion members were proud to talk to as many attendees as they could and teach them about the post and show them the various artifacts on display. That included several military vehicles, a 105 mm howitzer artillery cannon and a couple of M1 Garand rifles that were loaded with blanks and available for anyone who wanted to see what it was like to fire them.
“We’ve certainly got a lot to offer here,” Cowan said. “There are a lot of activities here for people to not just come and see, but things they can put hands on and see what it’s like being around military equipment and even have the opportunity to fire a rifle. Then we have the big silent auction to raise some money for the post. We’re just happy to be here and proud of what we’ve been able to offer the community.
“It’s pretty amazing (to reach 100 years), isn’t it? This post has gone through a lot of transformations since we began after World War I. It’s very well-settled right now, and (we like) the building we have here. We’d like to encourage other veterans to come out here and join us and get involved in everything we do in the community. As our motto says, ‘We continue to serve.’”
Ray Campbell currently lives with his daughter in Fairview, Tennessee, but is still a member of Post 73. He said he joined the Army when he was drafted during the Korean War, and as he was looking at the weapons on display, he laughed about how heavy the M1 rifles are.
“I got drafted during the Korean War, but I didn’t go to Korea, I went to Germany,” Campbell said. “But when I was in basic training, they told us that rifle weighed nine pounds. Now, it (feels like it) weighs 35 pounds! After I got out of basic, I didn’t have one in my hands until I joined this post.”
Campbell said serving on the honor guard, which provides military honors at veterans’ funerals, has been one of the most rewarding services he has been fortunate enough to provide while he has been a member. Another Post 73 member, Jim Clemons, agreed and said that members are also happy for the many other services they have provided for fellow veterans, as well working with schools to teach students about military service and civic duty.
“This is the 100th anniversary of our post, and we need people to understand where we’re coming from and why we do this,” Clemons said.
Post 73 member George James was on hand serving burgers and hot dogs, and reflected on his past service as a flight instructor and pilot, both in the Army and as a civilian.
“I flew helicopters 43 years total,” James said. “I was a paratrooper when I first went in the Army. I joined the 101st Airborne right after they got back from Vietnam. We were jumping out of airplanes and helicopters and I fractured my leg one time, and I thought, ‘You know, it would be better to be flying helicopters than jumping out of them.’ So I ended up going to flight school, which was a year long, and then went to Korea and we patrolled the DMZ (Korean Demilitarized Zone). There wasn’t a lot of active shooting going on, although there was an incident. All the guys I flew with had been to Vietnam. I was not a Vietnam helicopter pilot, but I learned a lot.”
James said he helped train a number of pilots from allied countries, and he was particularly impressed with the dedication of the Israeli students.
One of the post’s service officers, Mark Kennedy, said he thought the event had gone well and he was pleased that the silent auction held during the event had raised $1,000. He added that he was grateful to be able to sell paintings from Paducah artist Anita Rodriguez Fitch. He said her husband, Patrick Fitch, had written several books about the Vietnam War, and Kennedy met the two of them years ago at a dinner. Kennedy said he helped Patrick file a claim with the Veterans Administration, and they had been friends ever since.
Anita said she was happy to be able to help out the Legion in any way she could.
“I’m the wife of a veteran, the daughter of a Navy veteran and the niece of a whole bunch of Army veterans,” she said. “I didn’t go to war, but I felt I wanted to give back a little bit.”
David Holt of Murray said he was glad he attended the event and that he had learned a lot about the post and military history talking to the members. He said he was interested to learn about the artillery cannon that is displayed in front of the building, and he also got to shoot one of the M1 rifles. He said he was also interested to learn about the post’s Vietnam War-era military ambulance, which is a 1965 Dodge restored by Eddie Cook, Clemons, Lynn Johnson and Ron Malone.
“The reason I came out is because I wanted to learn all about this, and to tell these gentlemen how much I appreciate their time and effort and their service to help me become a free man,” Holt said. “Because that’s what we are. We’re free because of these gentlemen here today. It’s not because of me. It’s because of these men who have fought for everything we’ve got.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.