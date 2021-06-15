MURRAY – As it does this time every year, Murray’s American Legion Post 73 celebrated Flag Day Monday evening by honorably retiring a few American flags the public had dropped off.
Mark Kennedy, service officer with Post 73, said that between the last Flag Day and Monday’s ceremony, the Legion had already destroyed 133 flags. He says he usually burns them at his house because many of them are made with synthetic material, but the Legion saves some of the turned in cloth flags to use for the public retirement ceremony.
“It’s a symbolic ceremony just to let people know that flags are supposed to be disposed of in a dignified manner,” Kennedy said. “They can be disposed of at our ceremony or one of the other ceremonies that might be taking place. They can actually be taken to the dump, believe it or not, but the preferable way to do it is to burn it yourself or bring it to a burning ceremony. The U.S. Flag Code says to ‘retire your flag in a dignified manner.’ If you don’t want to burn it and don’t have access to a ceremony, what you need to do is cut the field out of it. The field is what the stars are on, and if you cut the field away from the stripes, then you can send both to the dump because the whole point is, if it’s unserviceable, you want to do something so that it can’t be used as a flag again.
“So that’s another way of disposing of it, but we encourage people to bring it down to us so we can burn them. I prefer not to send them to the dump. At the Legion on the south side of our building, we have a box that sort of looks like a mailbox. It clearly says on it, ‘Unserviceable flags.’ We request that people don’t bring flags to put in there that are bigger than 4-by-6 feet because if they do, they jam the box. That would include the big ones that fly at banks and places like that.”
However, if you have a large flag, Kennedy said you can bring it by the Legion between 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays or Wednesdays and pay a $10 fee to have it properly disposed of. He said the fee covers the cost of fireplace starter logs and other necessary burning materials.
Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777 by a resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The resolution said, “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
