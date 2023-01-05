Amid House GOP tussle, Biden and McConnell make nice in Kentucky

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivers remarks to a crowd on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Covington, Kentucky. President Joe Biden, Senator Mitch McConnell, Gov. Andy Beshear, and Gov. Mike DeWine meet in front of the Brent Spence Bridge to discuss how bipartisanship helped fund necessary repairs to the bridge.

 Michael Swensen/Getty Images/TNS

COVINGTON – (TNS) As Rep. Kevin McCarthy struggled to wrangle enough votes from fractious Republican lawmakers to become speaker, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared confident enough in his GOP leadership role to appear in his home state of Kentucky with two top Democrats — President Joe Biden and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio — in announcing projects funded by the mostly bipartisan infrastructure law.

The bipartisan trio appeared Wednesday in Covington before a bridge that has provided more than one failed infrastructure photo op: the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, connecting Ohio and Kentucky. It has become the second-worst truck bottleneck in the nation, according to the American Transportation Research Institute, and carries more than $700 billion worth of freight every year.