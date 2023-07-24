DETROIT — (TNS) The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the University of Michigan's campus gun ban, ruling that because the university is considered a school it is exempt from Second Amendment mandates and able to develop its own firearms policies.

The decision — written by appellate Judge Mark Cavanagh and joined by Judge Deborah Servitto — marks the second time a Court of Appeals panel has ruled in the case filed by Ann Arbor resident Joshua Wade. A third judge on the panel, Judge David Sawyer, retired in December and did not weigh in on the ultimate decision.