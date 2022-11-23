FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear announced the application window is open for the next round of grant funding to support the state’s expansion of high-speed internet access to more people across Kentucky.

This round includes more than $206 million. The distribution of these funds supports Gov. Beshear’s Better Internet Initiative, which is committed to expanding high-speed internet access to areas of the state with unserved populations or those that have download speeds of 10 Mbps or less.