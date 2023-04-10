MURRAY – This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which serves as a reminder of how important a law enforcement agency’s behind-the-scenes personnel are.

Telecommunicators – commonly called “dispatchers” – are often the public’s first point of contact with law enforcement, and they serve a vital role. They are trained to get the relevant information from the caller as quickly and accurately as possible while simultaneously trying to keep the caller calm. They must also let the law enforcement officer know the correct location and everything they need to know before arriving at a scene.