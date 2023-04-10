MURRAY – This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which serves as a reminder of how important a law enforcement agency’s behind-the-scenes personnel are.
Telecommunicators – commonly called “dispatchers” – are often the public’s first point of contact with law enforcement, and they serve a vital role. They are trained to get the relevant information from the caller as quickly and accurately as possible while simultaneously trying to keep the caller calm. They must also let the law enforcement officer know the correct location and everything they need to know before arriving at a scene.
“A lot of the stress (comes from the fact that) we give the call out and give the officer the information that we take in from the caller, which a lot of times is not the correct information,” said Lisa Starks, team leader for the Murray Police Department’s dispatch center. “A lot of times (the caller will say) ‘There's 20 people out in the street fighting,’ and the officers get there and there may be five people out in the street. You strictly have to go by what you're hearing the caller give back to you. Another stressful part is that we give the call out, but a lot of times, we don't know how that call ends, especially with medical calls.”
Starks has been MPD Dispatch Center’s team leader for about five years, and she has been in the profession for close to 21 years.
“It was just something that I had always wanted to do, but there was always that little thing holding me back from putting in an application,” Starks said. “I finally decided I wanted to do it, so I applied and got hired and I've loved it ever since. It definitely has to be something that you want to do. It has to be a calling for each individual due to the stress level. It’s a tough job.
“I just love helping people. That's the main goal, and of course, making sure the officers go home safe and sound to their families, but mainly, it’s just helping the community.”
Dan Galloway is the longest-serving dispatcher at the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center and has seen many big changes over the years. One of the biggest was when dispatch began operation around the clock about 27 years ago.
“Feb. 15, 1996, was when we went online full time,” Galloway said. “We had been doing our own dispatch in here in the daytime from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., but then at 4:30 p.m., KSP (Kentucky State Police) took over. When we got NCIC (National Crime Information Center) equipment installed and up and running, we took over full time, 24/7.”
Nathan Baird is in charge of the 911 center’s operations, and he said he started at CCSO in 2004 as an intern. He said he was hired full-time as a dispatcher after graduating college, and although he had originally planned to transition over to a road deputy, he ended up staying in dispatch. When he first started, there were two 911 lines in addition to the administrative lines, so you just picked up whichever phone was ringing, he said. Now all the calls are answered through the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system. Since GPS was also not yet ubiquitous in the early 2000s, Baird said he had to utilize a book with detailed maps of all the small streets in the county.
“Now we have the maps on the CAD system with AVL (Automatic Vehicle Location), which allows for us to know where the deputies are at any time,” Baird said. “They can also see where they are and how to get where the call is and route themselves to the call a lot easier, saving time.”
Baird said CCSO has been lucky in that many of the technological advancements the 911 Communications Center has made over the years and been funded by grants for which they have successfully applied from the Department of Homeland Security and other related agencies. He said that last year, CCSO received a $100,000 radio grant and were able to replace one of the last pieces of equipment that was in the office when he started about 19 years ago, making it possible for dispatchers to communicate with agencies in every surrounding county. Another recent advancement was undertaken after receiving a $30,000 grant to update CCSO’s mapping software, he said.
“We had a company come in and redo all our address points so that when we’re driving down the road, we can see where your house is,” Baird said. “One of the problems (deputies have on call is that) people don't mark their houses.”
Baird said the public needs to understand that while dispatchers always try to be friendly, they have a job to do and they must do it efficiently as possible. If a dispatcher interrupts you or seems rude, they are simply trying to get your address and speed up the response time, he said. After a deputy is dispatched to the scene, the dispatcher will continue talking to the caller and try to get more information to relay to the deputy while they are on the way.
“While the deputy is en route, we can get additional information to update them with what's going on in the call,” Baird said. “It might be a medical call, and somebody might be having a heart attack. We get the address, we can get EMS en route, and we’re all certified EMDs, so if we need to do emergency medical dispatching, we have programs that help us do that type of stuff. When I first started, we didn't have that. If you were having a heart attack or something like that, you just had to do what you had to do there; we could not give you medical advice. Now there's protocols in place so we can help with that type of thing.”
Baird said it takes a minimum of about three months to hire a dispatcher. The agency has to get fingerprints, background checks and do a suitability screening to make sure the applicant is psychologically able to handle the pressure of the job. Once you are hired, you have to go through a minimum of about 10 weeks in-house training.
“That's fast; that's a lot of information to be downloaded and dumped into somebody's head,” Baird said. “We have a manual that we go by, and it tells you how to handle calls and different stuff like that, but it's still one of those things where a lot of the training is that when it happens, we’re there with you to kind of coach you through it and show you how it is. It takes that sitting in that chair and just taking the calls and working through them to learn how to handle things. That’s 10 weeks, and then the state requires us to go to a minimum of four weeks of DOCJT (Department of Criminal Justice Training).”
Cody Stephens-Tucker, communications supervisor for the Murray State University Police Department, said the work her staff does is important because they are entrusted by the students, their parents and university faculty and staff to provide a safe environment that is conducive to learning.
“Our telecommunicators meet this expectation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, regardless of the weather or the holiday,” Stephens-Tucker said. “They are service-minded and dedicated to the university community. Their work is important because it allows our community members to go about their day uninterrupted, with the confidence that they will be well-informed and provided adequate instruction and necessary services when needed. This allows them to focus on their education and work. National Telecommunicators Week is well-earned because it is an opportunity for the telecommunicators to be recognized by their community and have confirmation they have performed their duties well.”
The duties of Murray State’s telecommunications team are mostly the same as the city and county 911 centers, but they also perform additional duties related to the university, Stephens-Tucker said.
“As representatives of the university, a significant portion of our daily tasks revolve around university-related customer service and proactively ensuring the safety of our students through monitoring alarm systems, cameras and passing potential safety concerns to the appropriate university departments.”
Telecommunicators assist students and the Murray State community in many ways, but Stephens-Tucker said the times they have helped people going through a mental health crisis stands out to her as a good example of a well-trained dispatcher keeping someone safe and preventing further harm.
“When callers in this state reach out for assistance, it is important to have a dispatcher on the phone who is able to remain calm, speak and provide instructions in a way that does not cause additional distress to the caller and quickly obtain the necessary information to get the proper assistance,” Stephens-Tucker said. “It takes courage for these callers to reach out for help and a dispatcher's ability to effectively assist can save a life.”
Baird said it takes a dispatcher working intricately with law enforcement, medical personnel and the civilian on the phone to try to make sure the call has a positive outcome.
“Does it always work that way? No, but the initial call to 911 sets the tone for the call,” Baird said. “I just wish people would realize that and during this week, if you see a telecommunicator or you know a telecommunicator, tell them thank you. Even if you haven't dialed 911 and talked to a telecommunicator ever in your life, you’re more than likely going to at some point in your life. You're going to see a wreck on the side of the road and call 911. Somebody in your family is going to get injured or you’ll be having a party, and somebody gets injured or something like that. Sometime in your life, you're more than likely going to dial 911 – even if it's a pocket dial. That person on the other side is doing the best they can, and a lot of times, they don't get the respect or the thanks that they deserve.”
