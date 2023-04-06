MURRAY – April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Robyn Pizzo of Murray is spreading the message that more public knowledge about the issue will help make everyone safer.
Pizzo is the communication specialist for the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, Inc. (KASAP), a statewide nonprofit umbrella organization of rape crisis centers in Kentucky. There are 13 rape crisis centers in the state, with Lotus serving the local area out of its Paducah office.
“There is a rape crisis center for each region in the state,” Pizzo said. “As a statewide organization, the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs does a lot of advocacy in the legislature. We educate, prevent and develop policies to make sure the rape crisis centers have all the resources, help and money they need to do their directives.”
Pizzo said the organization received grant funding for a statewide campaign to let the public know about KASAP’s services and that people can receive free confidential help if they have experienced sexual violence. She said the organization wanted a creative project that would not duplicate what the rape crisis centers are doing, so it developed a feature length documentary that will air on KET in April.
“We want to focus on the issues and how we can prevent sexual assaults,” said Pizzo. “My role in the documentary was that of a producer, helping to develop interview questions that are asked of those on the program and finding one person from each region to interview. Some of those who work at the rape crisis centers are survivors of sexual assault, and they talk about what happened to them and the help they received that enabled them to heal.”
Pizzo said the documentary also addresses the stigma of sexual assault and why more don’t report assault.
“We talk about what our organization is doing in prevention in order to stop sexual assault and know the warning signs,” she said.
All the centers have one prevention educator, and they do a lot of school-based programs, Pizzo said. They talk to students about what a healthy relationship looks like, how to define “consent” and what you should do if you see something that doesn’t look right or hear someone talking about something that happened to them.
“We use an evidenced-based program that was tested at the University of Kentucky,” Pizzo said. “Our organization did a pilot program and tested it in 27 schools across Kentucky. The program has proven to make a difference in the levels of violence in schools that had this intervention program from the ones that did not. We just need to get it in more schools.”
Pizzo explained there are different ways to address students in the schools. “The middle school version is more focused on healthy relationships and setting boundaries. The high school version is more involved, but it is done at an appropriate age level. We hold an overall school assembly to introduce the concept and get a buy-in to the program from the teachers and the students.”
Pizzo said no one can do everything, but everyone can do something to help violence from happening. This includes bullying, domestic violence, interpersonal violence, sexual violence and unhealthy relationships.
“What I really like about this program is that we talk to students about what should they do if they saw something happening?” Pizzao said. “Not everyone feels comfortable approaching someone. There are some barriers such as they are afraid, uncomfortable or are worried about their social standing. If they can’t directly intervene, what else can they do? Could they create a distraction, find a responsible adult and talk to them about how to help in these situations?”
The program does what they call a “hot spot” mapping. “This is creating a map, for example, of the school building and marking an area where the students have seen some things happening or where they don’t feel safe. It might not be well-lit or monitored, or it might be where a certain group of kids hang out. The same could be said about areas in your community.”
There are Green Dot schools/communities where positive things are being done to prevent violence, and the Red Dots indicate risky places. For example, if a student is at a party somewhere where alcohol is being served, how do they make that safe?
Pizzo said there are many schools involved, with some in our region, but there is not yet one in Calloway County.
“We do a more intense training with the popular opinion leaders,” she said. “That doesn’t mean the most popular kids, but students who have some social influences, such as athletes, band members, cheerleaders, club leaders, et cetera. It’s getting students involved from different groups so they can spread the word to the rest of their group.”
Pizzo said this service is free to the schools and communities, but she is aware that teachers are under a lot of pressure to teach all that is needed for tests, so everything else takes a back seat because other programs do take time.
“Teachers have to be there to supervise during this program,” she said. “Lotus comes in to do the training, but they need a faculty advisor to help get the students involved. It’s just another thing to add to a teacher’s plate, and I know they are pretty full. But given its prevalence in kids in this age group, some unfortunate things have happened and could be avoided if kids are equipped with the knowledge they need.”
Pizzo stresses that abuse can lead to other problems, such as drug abuse.
“We are talking a lot about substance abuse and how it overlaps with the work we do at the centers,” she said. “Substance abuse can be a risk factor for sexual assault. If you are not sober, you put yourself in a bad situation. Most use drugs to deal with trauma, and if they do not receive the help they need, then they turn to drugs and alcohol. It's a huge overlap. If we can keep anyone from turning to drugs because of trauma, it's a win!”
Pizzo said social media is a new realm where sexual violence is occurring.
“There is cyberbullying and pictures being shared without consent,” she said. “It’s a new realm of places where violence can happen.”
Abuse can have economic impacts, but people are able to heal if they get the support they need, Pizzo said. There are two different groups who seek help from Lotus.
“Lotus will send a hospital advocate if there has been a rape or sexual assault and the victim immediately seeks medical or legal care,” she said. “For children, there is always an investigation. For adults, they choose if they want to seek charges. The hospital advocate understands the law and provides trauma-informed care. Sometimes our criminal justice system and hospitals are not always well-trained on how to respond, so it can be further traumatizing to the victim. The Lotus hospital advocate helps them feel safe and gives them information about the advocacy they can receive moving forward, and when they are ready, they can receive longtime therapy services.”
Pizzo said there are also people who access the services of Louts much later in life.
“Something happened to them a long time ago and they are not wanting to press charges necessarily; they don’t need a rape kit, but it is affecting their life or relationships or their job,” Pizzo said. “They held the secret so long and don’t want to continue to live with it any longer. It doesn’t matter when the abuse happened. They can receive free and confidential services.”
There is a 24-hour help line for emergency assistance. Pizzo said someone is always on call for the hospital advocates. Lotus is a dual center — a child advocacy center for this region and a rape crisis center.
“Lotus offers support groups and therapy services for friends and family who have also been affected by the violence,” said Pizzo. “The Lotus Center is in Paducah and it is beautiful, calming campus with a children’s area. They also have a special mobile unit that can come to the victim if they cannot get to a hospital or to Paducah. Those at Lotus are trained to work with children and adults.”
Pizzo said Lotus also works with Murray State University.
“There is a sexual response team at Murray State, and Lotus is a part of that,”: she said. “There is the Murray State Women’s Center and the Murray State Police, the Murray Police Department and a team of people will respond when there is a sexual assault to an MSU student.”
The documentary on KET is entitled ‘Believe Me; Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors” and will share powerful stories from Kentucky survivors to offer hope to those with similar experiences. It will air at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, on KET.
According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, more than half of women and nearly one in three men in the U.S. have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetime. About half of those raped in Kentucky for the first time were under the age of 18. Statistics say that 88% of contact sexual violence is perpetrated by an intimate partner, family member or acquaintance.
To contact the regional Lotus office in Paducah, call 270-534-4422 or the 24-hour Helpline is 1-800-928-7273.
