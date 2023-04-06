MURRAY – April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Robyn Pizzo of Murray is spreading the message that more public knowledge about the issue will help make everyone safer.

Pizzo is the communication specialist for the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, Inc. (KASAP), a statewide nonprofit umbrella organization of rape crisis centers in Kentucky. There are 13 rape crisis centers in the state, with Lotus serving the local area out of its Paducah office.