MURRAY – The Arboretum at Murray State University had a variety of plants injured during the polar vortex that affected the area during the Christmas weekend. The plants suffered from wind burn, bronzing, and leaf shatter on evergreens,

Most of the plants that were injured during the polar vortex are camellia’s, roses, southern magnolias, boxwoods, crepe myrtles, and southern hollies. Others have been also injured during the winter season, so far.