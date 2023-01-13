MURRAY – The Arboretum at Murray State University had a variety of plants injured during the polar vortex that affected the area during the Christmas weekend. The plants suffered from wind burn, bronzing, and leaf shatter on evergreens,
Most of the plants that were injured during the polar vortex are camellia’s, roses, southern magnolias, boxwoods, crepe myrtles, and southern hollies. Others have been also injured during the winter season, so far.
The U.S.D.A. Plant Hardiness Zone map shows Zone 6 and Zone 7, where we are located, were most affected by this polar vortex. The lowest temperature that Hardiness Zone 6 can go to is in the range of zero degrees to negative 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, the lowest temperature that Hardiness Zone 7 can go is zero degrees to 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
A press release from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture said temperatures did not exceed higher than 32 degrees for more than 80 hours.
“Freeze damage in plants is largely the result of ice formation within the plant that punctures cell walls, and those temperatures across the state were certainly severe enough for this to occur,” the release said. “Additionally, the rapid drop meant plants were less able to implement defense measures to tolerate low temperature stress. Wind also contributed to desiccation (drying) that can injure plants.”
Murray State University Horticulture Instructor and Farm Manager Dava Hayden said a bark analysis was done on the trees that were injured and originally thought they were going to recover from the Arctic blast. However, Hayden said this week, the bright green tissue under the bark was not as bright green as it was a week ago.
“What we do not know is how much damage it has done (to the plants),” Hayden said. “The obvious is the leaves went through a lot of shock and the leaves are falling. Time will tell how deep the injury is.”
Hayden said that the roses have taken a hit because of the polar vortex. She said she does not believe that the roses will return to the Arboretum due to the severe injuries that the plants sustained, but there is a chance they will grow back from the roots.
“I do not recommend anyone pulling plants or replacing them, at this time,” Hayden said. “Let us just let nature take its course and see if the plants can recover from this. We have seen recovery from the ice storm that we did not know to expect and nature does correct itself over time.”
Hayden said the arboretum heavily relies on the students at Murray State and they would love to have more volunteers to help out at the arboretum.
“Volunteer’s would be amazing to have,” Hayden said. “Our students are gone during the growing season and it requires maintenance to take care of the plants. It is our goal for 2023 to build our volunteer program. The (main) benefit would be to give back to your community and to learn horticulture for yourself.”
The Arboretum at Murray State University has been open since Fall of 2013 and is a favorite destination for people of all ages. The arboretum can be contacted at 270-809-3841 or email them at msu.arboretum@murraystate.edu for additional questions or volunteer inquires.
