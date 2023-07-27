(TNS) If 2022 was the year of free COVID-19 test kits for many California seniors, 2023 is shaping up to be the year of fraudulent COVID-19 test kits.

Consider what happened to Judy, an 85-year-old Medicare recipient in Southern California (we're withholding her last name because she's concerned about being victimized further). One day this year, five COVID-19 test kits showed up at her home without her ever requesting them.