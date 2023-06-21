MURRAY – Several area farmers and regional agriculture industry leaders came to Murray to get an advance look at some of the cutting edge technology that could become the norm in the future.
Dave Krog, founder and CEO of Salin 247, brought an autonomous planter prototype with him to demonstrate soybean planting on land owned by Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture. Tony Brannon, retired former dean of the Hutson School, said a Memphis, Tennessee-based group called AgLaunch hosts demonstrations of new farming technology in the five-state Delta region, and this was the third time in the last five years AgLaunch had come to Murray State.
“Last year, we had a water jet planter here,” Brannon said. “AgLaunch is a group of farmers, and they are trialing new technologies. I’m actually in the farmer network, and through my connection being in the network, I'm able to work it in with Murray State.”
Brannon said Salin 247 demonstrated the prototype, which is powered by electricity, at the school’s demonstration research farm on Graham Road and also at his farm in Puryear, Tennessee.
“Its beauty, obviously, is that it’s tractor-less and drives itself,” Brannon said. “It can actually run any time, day or night. … (Krog) just drove here with it and he'll be planting here and then in various places throughout the country. It’s certainly a great opportunity to have it in this region and have it at Murray State. We don't know what the future looks like, but we know electric vehicles (are becoming more common) and it’s kind of unique to have an electric planter.”
Krog said the prototype he brought with him to Murray was the second version that had been built by Salin 247, which is based in Ames, Iowa.
“This is version two of our prototype,” Krog said. “We had it in the field, actually down in Tennessee, about this time last year, but we made some changes based on our experience last year. Then, based on our experiences this year, we're building a new version in our shop in Ames right now.”
Krog told the group that although the planter prototype runs solely on electricity, that will not be the case with the next prototype.
“It's an electric machine, so (it has) electric motors and gearboxes on each wheel,” he said. “The power comes from a gray box (containing) a lithium iron phosphate battery. When we first started this last year, we had a battery-swapping approach, so when the battery got low, we just swapped for a fully charged one. Well, the idea is to do that autonomously someday, but we don't have that in place, so we were manually swapping those batteries. They're kind of heavy, so we actually ended up putting a generator on to keep the battery charged.
“It works well, but ultimately, that's not the way we're going to operate this. The version we have designed and we're building for next year will have a diesel engine that will power all the electronics directly, kind of like a locomotive. (It will be) a diesel/electric model, and then the battery can be a lot smaller and we won't have to rely on the battery. We'll just have to keep fueling it with biodiesel. But we think we can go about 12 hours without stopping for (refueling).”
Krog said the prototype is using a second-generation Precision Planting 20/20 SeedSense planting monitor system, but the machine will eventually be remote-controlled.
“Ultimately, we don't want a 20/20 on the machine,” he said. “We want to operate everything remotely, but the Precision Planting guys aren't there yet in terms of remote control. The reason we're using a Gen 2 is that we had to hack into it in order to control it remotely. Our guys in Ames are actually going to be operating this today, or at least kicking it off and monitoring; that's all they really need to do. We're using a Gen 2 because Precision told us we couldn't hack into their Gen 3, or it would be easier to hack into this one.”
