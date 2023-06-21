MURRAY – Several area farmers and regional agriculture industry leaders came to Murray to get an advance look at some of the cutting edge technology that could become the norm in the future.

Dave Krog, founder and CEO of Salin 247, brought an autonomous planter prototype with him to demonstrate soybean planting on land owned by Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture. Tony Brannon, retired former dean of the Hutson School, said a Memphis, Tennessee-based group called AgLaunch hosts demonstrations of new farming technology in the five-state Delta region, and this was the third time in the last five years AgLaunch had come to Murray State.

