MURRAY – Local law enforcement agencies are warning citizens to make sure not to take any risks on the road, especially since they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during the July 4 holiday weekend.
A news release from the Kentucky Department of Highway Safety said that as Kentuckians celebrate Independence Day this weekend, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers that “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”
“We want all Kentuckians to enjoy their Independence Day festivities,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “However, we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly by booking a safe ride home or designating a sober driver if your celebrations include alcohol. The top priority for everyone has to be keeping themselves and others safe.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies are always on the lookout for impaired drivers, and this weekend will certainly be no exception.
“Buzzed driving is drunk driving, but tired driving is also buzzed driving, in a sense,” Knight warned. “We don’t arrest for that, but people need to remember it’s a holiday weekend and there’s going to be a lot of people out, especially the boaters. They need to watch their alcohol intake and be careful.”
Knight said CCSO doesn’t necessarily see a big jump in drunk drivers or boaters driving away from the lake while drunk over the Fourth of July, but he expects many more people than usual to be on the lake. Because of this, other drivers on the road should be aware of them and pay extra attention as they make their way to and from parties and other gatherings, he said.
Knight said CCSO gets federal grants to participate in various highway safety campaigns, such as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” with Kentucky State Police and law enforcement agencies. There are usually safety campaigns and checkpoints going on Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day, as well as one around Christmas
Although KSP’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign recently concluded, he expects all agencies to be out in full force.
“If you see a bunch of blue lights, it could be a road check looking for impaired driving, so be cautious of that,” Knight said.
Trooper Adam Jones, spokesman for Kentucky State Police Post 1, said that besides avoiding driving impaired, the increased amount of traffic on the road is another reason drivers should be vigilant.
“The Fourth of July holiday always brings out more travelers on the roadway, so it’s important for motorists to remain aware to drive defensively and pay attention to the roadway – especially during this time, but always,” Jones said. “It’s a good practice just to watch the road and make sure that you’re paying attention. Keep your phone down and buckle up, but definitely don’t drive impaired. If you need to call someone, we have plenty of taxi services in the Post 1 district that can take you where you need to go, but if not a taxi, get a friend or a relative to drive for you, and always have a designated driver.
“Post 1 will continue to be doing their regular enforcement. We will ramp up traffic enforcement, especially during the Fourth of July weekend, and you’re likely to see some traffic safety checkpoints pop up. Don’t be alarmed at those; those are just to make sure motorists are abiding by traffic laws, and it shouldn’t take more than a few seconds to get you through if everything is good to go.”
“The Murray Police Department always works to keep our community safe, and we will continue that over this holiday weekend to make sure our community is safe,” said MPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins in an email.
According to the Kentucky Department of Highway Safety, there were 62 crashes last year in Kentucky due to a drunken and/or drugged driver over the Fourth of July holiday period, resulting in 39 injuries and two deaths.
“Impaired driving is 100% preventable,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray in the news release. “Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive, but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times.”
According to NHTSA, impaired driving fatalities typically spike during holidays. To prevent tragedies from occurring, the KYTC recommends the following:
• Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely.
• If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation to get home safely.
• If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911.
• If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.
• Wear a seat belt. It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.
“If you are under the influence of any substance and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself,” Gray added. “Remember – buzzed driving is drunk driving.”
For more information on drunken driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving. For more information on drug-impaired driving visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.