In this photo from Jan. 7, 2012, actress Arleen Sorkin attends the 50th anniversary celebration for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. 

 David Livingston/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Arleen Sorkin, the veteran soap opera star and original voice of DC villain Harley Quinn, has died. She was 67, according to Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

The co-head of DC Studios, James Gunn, confirmed Sorkin's death Saturday in an Instagram post. The performer reportedly died Thursday after experiencing health issues that caused her to step away from acting in recent years.