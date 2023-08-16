US-NEWS-COLO-HIKER-LANDMINE-DMT

The Army has deployed an explosives demolition team and destroyed a World War II-era landmine found by a hiker in the White River National Forest near Camp Hale, in Colorado. (Ricardo Reitmeyer/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Ricardo Reitmeyer

(TNS) The Army has deployed an explosives demolition team and destroyed a World War II-era landmine found by a hiker in the White River National Forest near Camp Hale, Eagle County Sheriff officials announced on Tuesday.

The hiker contacted sheriff deputies on July 20 and told them about a gray metal device with yellow letters on it that appeared to be an old landmine. He photographed it and documented the location in the woods, sheriff officials said in a posting on Facebook.