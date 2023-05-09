US-NEWS-CHICAGO-OFFICER-KILLED-TB

Members of the Chicago Police Department and Gold Star family members bow their heads in a moment of silence for slain Officer Areanah Preston during the St. Jude Police Memorial March on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park on the Museum Campus in Chicago. 

 Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — (TNS) Four people were arrested overnight in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer early Saturday on the South Side, according to police sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The four “persons of interest” — two men and two women — were brought into custody after an hourslong standoff with police in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, one source familiar with the situation said.