MURRAY – Murray High School students participated Monday in a safe driving simulation, and the people who brought it to the school said the hazard of texting while driving has grown exponentially compared to driving intoxicated.

Andrea Morris, coordinator of the Den Youth Services Center, said the Arrive Alive demonstration is a collaboration between the Den and the Murray Police Department. School Resource Officer Mike Thurman said they try to get the simulation to the school about every other year. Morris said the visit was funded by a grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.