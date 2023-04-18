MURRAY – Murray High School students participated Monday in a safe driving simulation, and the people who brought it to the school said the hazard of texting while driving has grown exponentially compared to driving intoxicated.
Andrea Morris, coordinator of the Den Youth Services Center, said the Arrive Alive demonstration is a collaboration between the Den and the Murray Police Department. School Resource Officer Mike Thurman said they try to get the simulation to the school about every other year. Morris said the visit was funded by a grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.
Arrive Alive is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and safe driving awareness instructor Heidie Martinez said the team tours throughout the school year, only pausing for June, July, December and January. She was leading the simulation at MHS with her teammate, Roberto Gutierrez.
“We go all over the country, all the states in the continental U.S.,” she said. “We went to Hawaii once, but it’s mostly the continental U.S. We go to mostly high schools, some colleges and some other events. We used to do some military bases too, but not so much anymore. We do a focus on texting while driving for the high schoolers here because that is what is killing them these days. It’s not drunk driving (as much). Drunk driving is going down, but texting while driving is skyrocketing every year.”
Martinez said simulations focus on three scenarios, which include not only texting and alcohol intoxication, but also impairment from marijuana. While that aspect of safe driving has always been an important consideration, Martinez said additional education is especially needed now in states like Illinois where marijuana has been legalized.
“We added that three years ago when it was legalized in our state of Michigan,” Martinez said. “We work with dispensaries and (organizations) to get that education out there because it's just like a DUI, and people don't realize that. This (legal marijuana) is new to our society, the same as texting while driving is a new phenomenon with our society. This is the first generation that grew up with a cell phone in their hand, and there weren't laws to begin with. In the 15 years I've been doing this, every state other than Montana – last I looked – now has (passed a law outlawing texting while driving).”
The simulation involves having teens “drive” a stationary vehicle while using a virtual reality headset to place them in the scenario of their choosing. While the student is attempting to drive without having an accident, their classmates can see the driver’s point of view on a nearby monitor
“It’s a real car; that's the car we travel in,” Martinez said. “There's sensors on the brake, gas and on the steering wheel, so they get an experience of sitting in an actual car. The VR, which is a gaming headset, is connected to the TV so that all the kids can see everyone's driving. They do one of three dangerous behaviors, and I try to give each group a chance for each one of them to try each behavior.”
For drunk driving, the driver will lose their peripheral vision, and the simulation has a slightly delayed response to mimic a driver’s reaction time after four or five drinks, or a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of roughly 0.10. For marijuana impairment, the visuals are brighter because a typical user will experience light sensitivity while high because of their eyes being dilated. Like the alcohol simulation, there is also a delay in reaction time for all the controls, Martinez said.
“When you press the brake or the gas or the steering wheel, it takes longer to engage, the same as a person would be slow to respond if they had drugs in their system,” Martinez said. “And the texting is done with a real phone. There's no impairment on the car; you just have to look down from the goggles and send a series of text messages.”
When finished, students receive a ticket reminding them to follow the traffic laws. Although each course is different, the speed limit is usually 45 mph, Martinez said.
“Each course has an obstacle, since we're talking about their delayed reaction time,” Martinez said. “So we give them something to respond to, like a car pulling out in front of them, or a truck that is really slow or someone walking across the crosswalk,” Martinez said. “Then we explain to them the laws and consequences, and we write a little ticket. There’s also a survey that goes back to the school that just asks the kids about their driving behaviors.”
Morris said she thinks it’s smart to emphasize the dangers of texting while driving because many students who refuse to drink or take drugs don’t think twice about texting.
“They think, ‘I can do that,’” Morris said. “They think, ‘I'm not going to get behind the wheel of a car impaired – drunk or on marijuana – but I'm going to just send this quick text.’”
