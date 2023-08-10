MURRAY – Those who suffer from Parkinson’s disease commonly experience tremors, rigid muscles and impaired posture or balance – all problems that can impede the livelihood of any artist. Local ceramics artist Wayne Bates said this is why he has been so appreciative of the improvement he has seen since he started attending exercise classes with Punch Out Parkinson’s of Western Kentucky/Rock Steady Boxing.

Bates primarily makes decorative bowls, plates, mugs and other “functional” art. He maintains a studio at Gallery 121 on KY 121 South, and he stays busy since his work is so in-demand. His work is regularly sold at the Murray Art Guild’s gift shop, and he said he can barely keep it in stock there. Recently, he said he also had four pieces accepted into the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s permanent collection.

