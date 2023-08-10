MURRAY – Those who suffer from Parkinson’s disease commonly experience tremors, rigid muscles and impaired posture or balance – all problems that can impede the livelihood of any artist. Local ceramics artist Wayne Bates said this is why he has been so appreciative of the improvement he has seen since he started attending exercise classes with Punch Out Parkinson’s of Western Kentucky/Rock Steady Boxing.
Bates primarily makes decorative bowls, plates, mugs and other “functional” art. He maintains a studio at Gallery 121 on KY 121 South, and he stays busy since his work is so in-demand. His work is regularly sold at the Murray Art Guild’s gift shop, and he said he can barely keep it in stock there. Recently, he said he also had four pieces accepted into the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s permanent collection.
“It's functional; that’s something I've always kept (consistent) – cups and bowls and that sort of thing,” Bates said of his work. “That's one way to describe it, but they're more ceremonial in some ways. The pieces are a little more elaborate and a little less useful in some ways, but still useful.”
Because of his popularity, Bates doesn’t have time to slow down, so he is grateful that, for the most part, he hasn’t had to. He said it was about a year ago that he got an MRI at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and his neurologist, Dr. Rachel Korson, diagnosed him with Parkinson’s. Although his friend, Squire Babcock, is also an artist with Parkinson’s, he said he didn’t know a whole lot about the disease before his own diagnosis.
Bates said he was referred by his doctor to join the Rock Steady Boxing class, which meets at the Weaks Community Center, and while he doesn’t currently experience severe tremors that some Parkinson’s patients do, he said it has helped him with a lot of other side effects.
“(It helps with) stability,” Bates said. “I’m 80, so there's going to be some stability issues there (even without) the Parkinson’s, but I think it's really helped me. I'm much more upright, and friends of mine have said, ‘Yeah, you're not as stooped over as you were and you're not stumbling as much as you were and you're not knocking things over. I mean, if I go out to eat with the family, everybody holds on to their glass until Dad gets seated because I've knocked over glasses. But I'm a little more stable in all those situations now.
“I didn't understand it at first, but what you're doing is (working on) this inner core here (around the stomach). With the boxing, you wind up twisting and turning more, whereas you don't do that (as much) in regular exercises. … That's what they discovered with the boxing, and having those gloves on is added weight. When you actually hit that (punching) bag, you're improving this core of your body. This is what you want to activate. I didn't understand that (at first) and I was skeptical that (wearing boxing gloves might be) just a gimmick, but once you do it a while, you can see.”
Bates also noted that most of the exercises he and the other participants do in the class are not exclusively to help with Parkinson’s and would be beneficial to anyone. He goes three times a week, and he said he has lost 15 pounds since he started.
Bates said he has made peace with the idea that he might have to one day quit making new artwork if his symptoms worsen to the point of not being able to hold his carving tools steady to make a straight line, but so far, he hasn’t had to think much about that. While the exercises at Rock Steady Boxing have helped Bates keep his symptoms at bay to focus on his art, the art itself also plays into keeping his motor skills agile, he said. He added that this was also true of Babcock, whose symptoms have typically lessened significantly when he sat down at his lathe to do his woodwork.
“I’ve been doing this sgraffito work, this kind of carving, for a long time, so I have a sort of muscle memory, if you will,” Bates said. “It’s the same thing with throwing on the potter’s wheel, and when you have the clay on there, you get some support from the clay for your hands. And again, it's muscle memory. (The “Looking Back” feature) in the paper recently had me doing this 40 years ago, so that's how long this procedure has been going on with me. So it's a nice confluence of two things; I've got Parkinson’s, but I have so much muscle memory of doing this procedure over time.”
