Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) first roared across the screen in 1995 as young Miami cops fighting the drug cartels with fast cars, big firepower and a winner-take-all aggressiveness. Twenty-five years later, the duo are still fighting the cartels but are facing changes in police protocol and midlife crises. Porsche-driving bachelor Mike is still living the high life and prefers high-caliber destruction as his method of conflict resolution. Family man and soon-to-be grandfather Marcus is thinking about retirement and enjoying his family. But a ghost from the past has other plans for the crime fighters.
Armando Aretas (Jacob Scipio) is returning from Mexico looking to take back his deceased father’s drug business and take vengeance on all, from the judge down to Mike for his capture, prosecution and death.
As the body count rises among the drug community, the new AMMO special enforcement team is brought in. Young officers each with a special skill; technology, Dorn (Alexander Ludwig); weapons, Rafe (Charles Melton); intelligence/disguise, Kelly (Vanessa Hudgens) and commander/martial arts, Rita (Paola Nunez). Mike is resistant to working with them until he is gunned down on the streets by a motorcycle riding assassin. During his six-month recuperation, the death toll rises but Marcus also retires.
Back on duty, Mike is more determined than ever to stop the killing spree. It is as if he is being made to suffer, as the deaths are starting to be those closest to him. Who or what is fueling this anger and thirst for revenge? Capt. Howard (Joe Pantoliano) warns Mike to let the AMMO team handle this before another attempt is made on his life. Is Mike able to back off and can Marcus watch his friend tempt death again?
The cars are fast and speed through the streets of Miami like LeMans. The weaponry is high tech and high caliber. Fast-paced, witty dialogue with some comic relief between the gun fights make for laughs between the gasps. A fine addition to the “Bad Boy” series. Be aware of the strong violence, explicit language and brief drug use.
This movie is a wild ride with twists and surprises around every turn and I’m glad I bought a ticket.
“Bad Boys for Life” is rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use.
