This multi-generational movie did not disappoint. It is a story of passion, love, disappointment, mistrust, commitment, family secrets and forgiveness.
Told in overlapping flashbacks, it is the story of Mae (Issa Rae), the young assistant director at the Queens Museum and her mother, Christine Eames (Chante Adams), esteemed photographer. Theirs has been a distant relationship as Christine was driven in her need to succeed as a photographer in New York City after running away from her life in rural Mississippi. It is only after her death that Mae begins to uncover her mother’s secrets; when The Republic reporter, Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield), finds a photograph of Christine in her youth and wants to do a story about her prior to the retrospective exhibit of her work at Mae’s museum.
There is immediate chemistry between Mae and Michael, but each is emotionally damaged. Mae is reluctant to show her feelings and Michael is quick to get involved but slow to commit always looking for a reason to move on.
The story flashes back to 1989, when a 17-year-old Christine, in the flush of budding womanly beauty meets Issac (Y’lan Noah), a 20-something oiler and fisherman. The passion between them sizzles in the bayou heat. They move in together when Christine’s “party girl” mother, Violet (Marsha Stephanie Blake), suggests it’s time for her to get her own place as yet another man stays over. But Christine isn’t ready to settle down. As she tells Issac, “Don’t you want more? I need to be known for more than just making your dinner.” So in the dead of night, she slips out of Issac’s house and boards a bus for New York.
Mae and Michael’s relationship grows as they spend more time together in quiet clubs and walking in the parks; even surviving a long night of hurricane winds, rain and darkness. However, Mae doesn’t know Michael has applied for a job in London. It isn’t until Mae finds two letters, one for her and one for her father in a safety deposit box, written by Christine before her death, that she learns all of her mother’s secrets and the reason for her mother’s seemingly emotional distance.
Using the country bayous and city skyline as the canvas for this romantic drama, makes the weaving of the flashbacks seamless. I found myself waiting for the transitions to see how the love stories overlapped and history repeated itself in the lives of these two dynamic young women. There was a feeling of longing and of “If only” as I put the pieces together sometimes before the character’s realizations. Music was key as the melodies of the blues and jazz blended the stories from the ‘80s New Orleans streets to a New York after hours’ club.
With a tip of the hat to “The Notebook,” producer and star Issa Rae, gives us a modern romance sweet with passion and longing. Take this hand holding stroll into love this Valentine’s that began with a photograph.
“The Photograph” is rated PG-13 for sexuality and brief strong language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.