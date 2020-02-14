Dear Movie Friends, the holiday to celebrate friends and lovers is upon us and we have three movie choices for this special weekend. One is a high action mystery thriller. The next is a campy comic book heroine adventure. A conflict of good vs. evil and female empowerment. The third is a true love letter for the holiday.
The Gentlemen
Though raised on the American plains, Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) comes to school in London in the 70’s and soon learns that he can more money selling weed to the rich and titled than going to class. Forty years later, he has a drug empire worth $700 million but he and wife Roz (Michelle Dockery) are ready to sell the business and live the life of the gentry. Enter Ray (Charlie Hunnam), his second in command and enforcer who vets those with enough money to make an offer.
There is Jewish billionaire Matthew (Jeremy Strong) who dabbles in the underworld while receiving praise for his global philanthropy. Dry Eye (Henry Golding) and his uncle, Lord George (Tom Wu), Chinese Mafia who deal in heroin, cocaine and women and are looking for a way to take over the market and Mickey’s global distribution system.
While the topic may appear serious, this is definitely a British action, thriller, COMEDY! As the primaries vie for the prize, tabloid journalist, Fletcher (Hugh Grant), steals his scenes with snappy dialogue and physical comedy. But one can’t forget, Colin Farrell as Coach, the owner of a fight club gym for a local bumbling gang of YouTube obsessed thieves. There are plots, schemes, cross and double crosses, bribery and blackmail before the end of the adventure with just as many laughs as gasps along the way. R-rated for saucy British language and violence.
“The Gentlemen” is rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content.
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey
When The Joker kicks twisted genius psychiatrist Harley Quinn (Margo Robbie) to the curb, all the villains in Gotham are out to kill her including narcissistic, disowned rich boy, villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor). But Harley uses her smarts and promises Sionis that she will find teenage pick pocket, Cass Cain (Ella Jay Basco), who has stolen the Bertinelli diamond which has been lazar encrypted with the location of the mob family’s billions!
Enter Detective Rene Montoya (Rosie Perez). She is tracking Harley as well; trying to get evidence on Sironis and his corrupt empire. Helping Montoya is Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Black Canary, martial arts expert, driver and song bird at Sionis’ nightclub headquarters. Dinah has to watch her back though because Sionis’ jealous right-hand Zsasz (Chris Messina) is watching her every move in order to discredit her. Finally, there is Helena Bertinelli (Mary Louise Winstead), The Huntress, only survivor of the Mafia massacre of her family when she was 8 years old. Raised in Sicily by “the family”, she has returned to Gotham a trained assassin looking to avenge her family’s death and find her fortune.
When all the ladies find they are all being hunted by Zsasz and Sironis and trying to save Cass and the diamond, they join forces. The DC Comic world now has a female crime fighting trio, The Birds of Prey, Montoya, Black Canary and The Huntress.
Campy yet action packed with a nod in style to the Old Batman TV series, Birds of Prey has action and comedy galore with a touch of campy sarcasm just for fun!
“Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” is rated R for strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material.
The Photograph
Opening Valentine’s Day, this romantic drama is the story of two loves, one in the past and the other in the present. How the lovers, a young photographer and her lover in the past impact the budding love in the present between the daughter who never truly knew her mother and the man who wants to do a show of the photographs. As she learns of her mother’s passion, her own is awakened in this story of the power of love.
This is my Valentine’s choice and I look forward to updating you on this movie next week.
“The Photograph” is rated PG-13 for sexuality and brief strong language.
***
Happy Valentine’s, Movie Friends; to you and all those in your life that you love!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.