PADUCAH – The Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center is thrilled to announce the eighth season of the Myre Series. The Myre Series was established in memory of Jane Carson Myre and in honor of Dr. Louis D. Myre, who were instrumental in the development of the Carson Center. The Myres loved all people, were benefactors for many, devout Christians, and ambassadors for Jesus Christ. The Carson Center trusts that this performance series will again interest and inspire the public’s minds and spirits.
The 2019-2020 Myre Series includes these five performances:
• Jordan Feliz (with I AM THEY and Hannah Kerr) - Sunday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Jordan Feliz is a Billboard-charting contemporary Christian pop singer and songwriter. His smooth sound walks the line between classic rock, slick retro ‘70s R&B, and modern pop. This concert, part of his upcoming Faith Tour will feature hits from his three studio albums, “Beloved” (2015), “The River” (2016), and “Future” (2018). Many of his songs have reached the top 10 on Billboard magazine, Christian Songs, Christian Airplay, and Christian Digital Songs charts with “The River” reaching #1.
• The Vienna Boys Choir – Monday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m.
The internationally renowned Vienna Boys Choir will present a sacred and patriotic music concert on Veterans Day. The angelic-voiced musicians of the Vienna Boys Choir are a choir of boy sopranos and altos based in Vienna, Austria. Founded in 1498 by Emperor Maximilian I, the Vienna Boys Choir have been a living tradition for over 500 years and have performed all over the world.
• The Ten Tenors: A Christmas Wish - Sunday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m.
The Ten Tenors is an Australian music ensemble that has toured worldwide, been seen by more than 90 million people and attracted a vast international fan-base by performing a unique combination of classical and contemporary music featuring ten-part harmonies. They will sing traditional Christian Christmas music inspiring the audience to experience the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $36, $28, $22 + fees.
• The Collingsworth Family – Saturday, March 21, 2020, 3 p.m.
Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find when you step across the threshold of the auditorium for an Evening of Family Worship and Praise with The Collingsworth Family.
• Crowder - Sunday, May 3, 2020, 6:30 p.m.
David Crowder is an American Contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and author. In 2012, he disbanded the David Crowder Band to become “Crowder” and continued passionately writing songs that “connect people.” His Christian rock and worship songs have topped the charts ever since. Appearing with Crowder will be Apollo Ltd., a dynamic duo on a mission to prove we are not alone and who have garnered critical acclaim with their hit “What Are We Waiting For.”
Subscriptions are on sale now and may be purchased by calling the Carson Center Box Office at (270) 450-4444. On-sale dates for individual performances are posted on the Carson Center website at www.thecarsoncenter.org, and customers can get discounts if they purchase tickets for more than one show at a time. Fees are not included in the ticket prices.
The Carson Center Box Office is located at 100 Kentucky Avenue in Paducah, with hours Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Myre Series is underwritten by the Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation, and the series is sponsored by Mercy Health and First American Recovery & Recycle.
