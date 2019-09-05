GRAND RIVERS – The Friends of Land Between the Lakes and Badgett Playhouse, Grand Rivers, are partnering to offer Murder Country Style, a musical comedy murder mystery dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Land Between the Lakes. To order tickets or for more information, call 888-362-4223 or visit badgettplayhouse.com.
Fun and fast-paced, “Murder Country Style” will entertain all ages while raising money to benefit the Friends of Land Between the Lakes. The Friends of LBL work in partnership with the USDA Forest Service to provide program services, funds development and information services to promote the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
The show, which features lots of laughs and country music, focuses on threatening letters which have been sent to Tucker Stumpp, head of the Stumpp Family Singers. The entire family, including nephews Flint (the hunk) and Eugene (the dweeb), and the twins, Doreen and Mae Rue, come under suspicion. The bodyguard, Patrick J., joins the local police to try and find the killer.
The country style dinner prior to the show will include fried chicken, ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, a roll, and cheesecake for dessert.
Join us for this fun, family style fundraiser to benefit the Friends of Land Between the Lakes.
