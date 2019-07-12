PADUCAH – The McCracken County Friends of the Library’s annual summer used book sale will begin Friday, July 19 at 9 a.m. inside the gymnasium of St. Paul Lutheran Church located at 211 South 21st Street. The sale will offer thousands of books that are sorted by genre. There will also be a collection of local and special interest books. Hundreds of media titles will also be sorted by format. The sale hours are Friday, July 19, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Most of the hardback books and trade edition paperback books are offered at $1 each. Most of the other paperback books are sold for 50 cents each. The media materials are individually priced. The special interest and collector titles are offered at prices well below market value. Each book sale collection is new.
Saturday is known as “Bag Day.” The Friends of the Library will provide paper grocery sacks for customers. The remaining items will be sold for $5 per bag. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted for charges of $10 or more. At the close of each sale, the remaining materials are distributed to other organizations.
St. Paul Lutheran Church will also hold a bake sale during the book sale. Proceeds from the bake sale will go toward their mission work.
Proceeds from the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library’s book sales are donated to the library to enhance the collections and services. During the past fiscal year, the Friends of the Library donated $30,500 to the library.
For more book sale information, call Jennie Boyarski at 270-994-2122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.