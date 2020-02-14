One of New York Times bestselling author James Patterson’s most beloved characters is that of Alex Cross, the homicide detective with a Ph.D. in psychology who readers first met in Along Came a Spider, “the classic thriller,” that according to the author’s website, “launched the #1 detective series of the past 25 years, and one of PBS’s “100 Great American Reads.” Now, in true James Patterson fashion, he shares the suspenseful thrills of the series with young adult readers with the introduction of a new detective, Ali Cross (nicknamed for—the greatest boxer of all time, Muhammad Ali), Alex Cross’s middle-school-aged son. This week CCPL Great Reads is pleased to feature “Ali Cross,” book one of the series.
At the close of the last day of school before Winter Break, Ali Cross and Gabe Qualls said goodbye to each other after making plans to “meet” online with their usual crew later that evening for a marathon session of Outpost, their favorite game. Gabe never made it home that day. He hadn’t picked up his phone, nor answered text messages—he had simply disappeared. Now, after three days, Ali is more than a little concerned that something terrible has happened to his friend.
As if worrying about his missing friend isn’t enough, a string of burglaries targets his neighborhood—including a Christmas Eve break-in of his own home, and his father, Alex Cross, is on trial for a crime he didn’t commit. Ali is determined to solve the mystery of his missing friend—even though his father has warned him not to get involved. However, he soon learns that clues aren’t always what they seem, and there is a very real possibility that his sleuthing may end up causing even more trouble, not only his friend but also the Cross family.
“Ali Cross” is fast-paced, suspenseful, and cleverly plotted—a perfect introduction to James Patterson thrillers. Highly recommended for young adult mystery lovers, as well as Alex Cross fans.
James Patterson is one of the most prolific and popular writers of all time. In fact, he holds the Guinness World Record for the most #1 New York Times bestsellers, and his books have sold over 385 million copies worldwide. According to the publisher, James Patterson has donated more than 1 million books to students and soldiers and funds over 400 Teacher Education Scholarships at 24 colleges and universities. Patterson invests proceeds from the sales of JIMMY Patterson Books in pro-reading initiatives. More information about James Patterson and his books is available at www.jamespatterson.com.
Readers of all ages can find James Patterson titles in a variety of formats, including print, eBook, eAudio at the Calloway County Public Library. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street and online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
