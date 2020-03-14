This week CCPL Great Reads is pleased to feature “Almost Just Friends” by New York Times bestselling author Jill Shalvis.
Piper Manning has been responsible for taking care of others has been part of Piper’s life since she was 13. It was then that she had moved to Wildstone, California, along with her two siblings, Gavin and Winnie, to live with grandparents following the sudden death of both parents. Although her grandparents had tried their best, the raising of her young siblings eventually fell to her. She is known for her endless notes and lists, which Piper credits for saving her life more than once while she raised her siblings. Topping her current list, since her siblings have now gone out into the world on their own (thank goodness!) is to finish fixing up the lake property that her grandparents left the three, sell it, and then head to Colorado to complete her education. What is the adage about the best-laid plans?
On the night of her 30th birthday, while being somewhat forced by her friends to celebrate her milestone birthday that she hadn’t wanted to celebrate, Piper meets a handsome, brooding stranger. It isn’t until just a couple of hours later while checking on her neighbor, Emmitt Reid, during a massive storm that she learns that the stranger is none other than Camden Reid, Emmitt’s eldest son, who has recently returned to help his father.
There’s a spark there, one that shocks Piper. It turns out the unexpected spark isn’t the only surprise in store for her. Both her sister and brother turn up with secrets and a plan to not only stay but also to make their family whole again. Cam unleashes emotions in Piper that have long been buried, and when the secrets come out, it changes everything Piper thinks she knows about her family, herself, and Cam. No doubt about it, Piper’s well-planned life is getting ready to be turned upside down, but will it bring her the happiness she has long craved or the heartbreak she has tried to shield herself from?
Almost Just Friends is the fourth installment in the Wildstone Series (each book stands alone and can be read in any order), which also includes “Lost and Found Sisters,” “Rainy Day Friends,” “The Lemon Sisters,” and “The Good Luck Sister: a Wildstone novella.”
If you’re getting ready for Spring Break reading, then the Calloway County Public Library is the place for you! Hundreds of great books are available in a variety of formats, including print, audio, eAudio, and eBook. Whether it’s a mystery, a suspenseful thriller, or a contemporary romance, CCPL has a terrific read for every reader. The Calloway County Public Library is located at 710 Main Street and online at callowaycountylibrary.org.
