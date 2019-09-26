Readers getting ready for Fall Break reading need look no further than the Calloway County Public Library! No matter a reader’s age or favorite genre, there is something for every reader. This week CCPL Great Reads features Owl’s Outstanding Donuts by Robin Yardi a new junior fiction perfect for topping Fall Break Reading Lists.
Ten-year-old Mattie Waters recently lost her mother and is now living with her Aunt Molly in Big Sur, California. Molly is the proud owner of Owl’s Outstanding Donuts, a roadside donut shop that serves up treats like the Turkey Talon, the Banana Slug Bar, and the Strawberry Iced Classic. Although it’s tough learning to deal with life without her mom, Mattie loves her aunt, their trailer, and the shop.
Mattie and Molly know that their donut shop is a popular stop for both tourists and locals driving down California’s Highway One. What they don’t know is that one of the biggest fans of their donuts—especially the Strawberry Iced Classic—is Alfred, a very intelligent, slightly stuffy, but good-hearted owl. Alfred makes his home in a big redwood tree that stands between the trailer and shop. It is from his perch that he observes the suspicious visits of a white truck dumping stinky sloopy goop. After the third late night visit he decides something must be done about these culprits, so Alfred enlists the help of Mattie by tapping on her window one night. When Mattie looks out, she sees the shady duo dumping glop near the highway. Soon the locals begin blaming Molly. Determined to find the real gloopers, Mattie and her friends, with the help of Alfred, set out to solve the mystery and save Owl’s Outstanding Donuts. Along the way, Mattie faces fears that have followed her since her mother’s passing, and finds a new, and devoted friend in Alfred.
Smart, fun characters, a suspenseful mystery, and a heartwarming, satisfying conclusion—a guaranteed great read and highly recommended! (Readers beware, the delicious descriptions of each delectable treat may have readers craving a donut treat or two.)
Additional new and recommended junior fiction titles include Because of the Rabbit by Cynthia Lord, Hoax for Hire by Laura Martin, The Good Thieves by Katherine Rundell, and The VanderBeekers to the Rescue by Karina Yan Glaser.
Find these and other great read junior fiction titles in a variety of formats at the Calloway County Public Library. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.