New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand never fails to delight readers. “Summer of ’69,” Elin’s first historical novel, has been met with rave reviews since its release this past summer and remains at the top of CCPL hold lists. Of course, one of the things readers love most about Elin Hilderbrand are her marvelous series such as the Nantucket and Winter series. Last fall, with the release of “Winter in Paradise,” the first in her newest series set on the island of St. John, Elin had readers anxiously awaiting the next installment with what we referred to as a “humdinger of a cliffhanger!” Thankfully, readers won’t have to wait much longer as “What Happens in Paradise” will be available on Oct. 8. For readers new to the series, CCPL Great Reads is pleased to revisit “Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand.
Irene Steel has just celebrated the first night of a new year with the traditional New Year’s dinner she has shared with her friend Lydia for six years—ever since Lydia went through her divorce from a philandering husband, and Irene’s husband, Russ, began traveling “all the time” for work. Walking home on the cold and snowy night, Irene is looking forward to curling up with a glass of wine and one of her new books. As she opens her front door, she hears the house phone ringing, and since no one but Russ ever calls the house phone, she feels relieved that Russ is finally returning her calls that have gone unanswered all day. Tragically, it is Russ’s boss’s secretary with the news that Russ and two others have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Virgin Islands.
Irene struggles to wrap her head around not only the devasting news that her beloved husband of 35 years is dead but also the fact that she has no idea why he was on the remote Caribbean Island of St. John. Desperate to make sense of it all, Irene and her grown sons, Cash and Baker, head to St. John only to make a shocking discovery: the husband and father they knew, has been living a secret, other life.
With the man she thought she knew dead and the life she believed in shattered, Irene begins to untangle a web of intrigue and deceit. Soon, both she and her sons have to face the truth about their own lives and secrets.
“Winter in Paradise” is filled with Elin Hilderbrand’s engaging characters, clever plotting and is a satisfying mix of mystery, suspense, and romance—the perfect beginning to a new series. “Winter in Paradise” is followed by “What Happens in Paradise.”
Elin Hilderbrand is the New York Times bestselling author of over 20 novels. Since her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2014, she has inspired millions with her strength, grace, hope and humor throughout her cancer journey. Learn more about Elin Hilderbrand, her books, and her passionate advocacy for breast cancer awareness by visiting www.elinhilderbrand.net and www.mamastrong.net.
“Winter in Paradise” is available at the Calloway County Public Library in a variety of formats including print, eBook, and eAudio. “What Happens in Paradise” is currently on order at CCPL; readers may place holds on print copies. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street and online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
