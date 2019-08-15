This week CCPL Great Summer Reads features an August Board Book Bonanza, a celebration of four new board book series arrivals perfect for sharing with little readers.
First up is Mary Murphy’s “Crocopotamus” and “Picken,” two fun titles in the Mix and Match series.
What do you call a cross between a lion and crocodile? What about a hippo and zebra? Match a chicken with a lamb? A puppy with a kitten? A lidle, a hipbra, chimb, and pupten, of course!
Filled with bold, bright, colorful flaps offers little readers the opportunity to mix and match the front and back of animals to create amazing new animals on the farm and in the wild. Perfect for lap-sit reading fun and highly recommended.
Next is the TouchThinkLearn Series titles of “Wiggles” by Claire Zucchelli-Romer and Xavier Deneux’s “Wild Animals” and “Little Critters.”
“Wiggles” invites little readers to explore and interact in a multisensory way. Bright fluorescent die-cut dots and grooved paths coupled with simple instructions allow children to learn simple concepts and language. “Wild Animals” and “Little Critters” features colorful pages with raised shaped objects and scooped cut-outs that provide young learners the opportunity to explore. Word clusters on each spread encourage parent and child conversation.
“Anne of Green Gables” fans will adore the new concept book series that was inspired by L.M Montgomery’s classic, and created by talented artist and illustrator, Kelly Hill. Two new series arrivals include “Anne’s Feelings” and “Anne’s Alphabet.” Using cut fabric and embroidery Hill has created soft, colorfully illustrated vignettes to introduce feelings and the alphabet.
In “Anne’s Feelings,” Hill shares the emotions Anne feels when she arrives at Green Gables. From being hopeful to the depths of despair, from calm to angry, from full wonder and love. In “Anne’s Alphabet,” Hill brings each letter of the alphabet to life with some of the best-loved moments from “Anne of Green Gables,” including puffed sleeves, tea, village, and yellow plum preserves.
The Touch and Learn Series by the creative duo of Hannah + Holly finishes out our list. Each title in this delightful series is charmingly illustrated with colorful raised images.
Four new titles in the series include “First Words” which introduces everyday words; “First Numbers,” in which children can count birds, elephants, trumpets, and more; “First Colors” showcases familiar objects in a rainbow of colors including red, purple, pink, and gray; and “First Animals,” a fun look at animals found at home, on the farm, and in the jungle.
Readers can find these and other board book titles at the Calloway County Public Library. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street, Murray, KY, and online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
