This week CCPL Great Summer Reads spotlights “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Olivia Newton-John.
Olivia Newton-John is one of the most beloved performers in the world. She is a four-time Grammy Award winner and one of the bestselling recording artists of all time, with more than 100 million albums sold. Her Grammy Award-winning recordings of “I Honestly Love You” and “Let Me Be There,” were among the most requested in the mid-70s, but it was her role as Sandy in the movie “Grease” that launched her into superstardom.
The publisher writes, “in addition to her music and screen successes, Olivia is perhaps best known for her strength, courage, and grace. After her own personal journeys with cancer, she has thrived and become an inspiration for millions around the world. A tireless advocate for countless charities, her true passion is as the founding champion of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia.”
In “Don’t Stop Believin’” Olivia Newton-John candidly shares her own story, beginning with her childhood in Melbourne as a shy little girl who struggled with her parent’s divorce. Fans may be surprised to learn that although she had a gift for music even as a young girl, the idea of a professional music career wasn’t in her early plans; she thought she would do something with animals. Olivia chronicles each milestone, both personal and professional, that has made up her journey. Included are the poignant stories of her three battles with cancer (she is still in the midst of the third), and the loss of her beloved sister. “Grease” fans will especially enjoy her chapters devoted to the making of the film and character that changed her life. (A personal favorite is what Olivia says you could call “A Tale of Two Sandys,” particularly her account of the jaw-dropping outfit from the final scene of “Grease.”)
“Don’t Stop Believin’” is a delightful, warm memoir told in Olivia’s own words—highly recommended.
Other new and recommended in CCPL’s Biography Collection: “The Legendary Harry Caray: Baseball’s Greatest Salesman” by Don Zminda, “Becoming Dr. Seuss: Theodor Geisel and the Making of An American Imagination” by Brian Jay Jones, and “Funny Man: Mel Brooks” by Patrick McGilligan.
“Don’t Stop Believin’” and the new and recommended title list are available in a variety of formats at the Calloway County Public Library. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street and online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.