Summer is the perfect time to dive into a new suspense series at the Calloway County Public Library. One of the most popular series among CCPL suspense lovers is David Baldacci’s Amos Decker series. Fortunately for series fans, both old and new, the latest installment entitled “Redemption,” has arrived just in time to become a CCPL Great Summer Read.
While many people may think having a perfect memory would be one of the best gifts they could receive. Amos Decker would disagree since during his first NFL play he sustained a traumatic brain injury that not only ended his football career but also left him with the “gift” of being able to remember everything and the inability to forget anything. His memories are not always pleasant some of them are intensely painful--including the night Decker returned home from a stakeout and found his wife, young daughter, and brother-in-law dead—the victims of a deranged killer bent on violent revenge.
Now four years later, Amos Decker has returned to his hometown of Burlington, Ohio to mark the anniversary of what would have been his daughter’s 14th birthday. As he is kneeling and placing flowers on the twin graves of his family, he is approached by a man from the past—Meryl Hawkins, the very first murderer that Amos ever put behind bars. Hawkins insists that he is innocent and wants Amos to clear his name before he dies from terminal cancer that will soon end his life.
Amos Decker isn’t convinced that a mistake was made. While he and his partner, Mary Lancaster, had been newly minted homicide detectives when they were sent out to investigate a four-person murder, the rock-solid forensic evidence had made the case open and shut. However, when Meryl Hawkins turns up dead—from a gunshot wound, rather than cancer—he begins to have doubts.
Righting a wrong and uncovering the truth should be important, right? Not to everyone, apparently, as Decker soon discovers—especially the someone willing to kill to keep the truth buried.
“Redemption” features Baldacci’s engaging characters, intricate plotting, and suspenseful twists—highly recommended.
“Redemption” is book five in the Amos Decker series which also includes “The Memory Man,” “The Last Mile,” “The Fix,” and “The Fallen.”
David Baldacci is the bestselling author of over 35 novels. According to the publisher, his books are published in 40 languages and over 80 countries, with over 130 million worldwide sales. His books have been adapted for both feature film and television. Learn more about David Baldacci at DavidBaldacci.com.
Also new and recommended for suspense readers: “The A List” by J. A. Jance, book 14 in the Ali Reynolds mystery series; “Blood Oath,” book 20 in Linda Fairstein’s Alexander Cooper series; and “Willing to Die” by Lisa Jackson, book eight in the Selena Alvarez and Regan Pescoli series.
Readers can find these and other titles by David Baldacci, J.A. Jance, Linda Fairstein, and Lisa Jackson, in a variety of formats including print, eBook, and eAudio at the Calloway County Public Library. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street and online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.