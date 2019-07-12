Many readers may be surprised to learn that a number of their favorite mystery and suspense authors also write young adult series. David Baldacci’s Vega Jane fantasy series, Harlan Coben’s Mickey Bolitar thriller series, and John Grisham Theodore Boone suspense series are among the most popular. This week CCPL Great Summer Reads is pleased to feature “The Accomplice,” John Grisham’s latest installment in his Theodore Boone series.
Theodore Boone is worried that something is going on with his friend Woody Lambert. Woody has been skipping school, his grades are slipping, and he is making some really bad choices, especially when he hangs out a lot with his older brother Tony who is currently on probation for underage possession.
The night that Woody rides along with Tony as he delivers pizzas, his thoughts are about being out of the house and free pizza. Unfortunately, the two brothers meet Tony’s friend Garth and are soon cruising the streets and drinking, the evening goes from bad to worse when Garth robs a convenience store with a water pistol as Woody and Tony wait in the car. Suddenly Woody finds himself in handcuffs — arrested — an unwitting accomplice to armed robbery. Theo knows Woody is innocent and is determined to help save his friend from an unforgiving system where justice is not equal for all.
Cleverly plotted, fast-paced and packed with John Grisham’s suspenseful twists and turns—highly recommended.
“The Accomplice” is book seven in the Theodore Boone series which also includes “Theodore Boone, Kid Lawyer;” “The Abduction;” “The Accused;” “The Activist;” “The Fugitive;” and “The Scandal.”
John Grisham is known as America’s Favorite Storyteller. According to the author’s website, since first publishing “A Time to Kill” in 1988, Grisham has written one novel a year, all of which have become international bestsellers. There are currently over 30 million John Grisham books in print worldwide, which have been translated into 40 languages. Nine of his novels have been turned into films, including “The Firm,” and “A Time to Kill.” His newest thriller is entitled “The Guardians” and is set for release in October.
Readers can find “The Accomplice” and other John Grisham titles in a variety of formats, including print, eBook, and eAudio at the Calloway County Public Library. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street and online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
