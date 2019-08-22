This week CCPL Great Summer Reads features Mariah Stewart’s “The Goodbye Café,” book three in the Hudson Sisters trilogy.
Two summers ago, bestselling author Mariah Stewart introduced readers to Fritz Hudson’s daughters Allie, Des, and Cara—the Hudson Sisters—with the release of “The Last Chance Matinee.” Allie and Des were children of Fritz Hudson’s marriage to Honora Hudson. The two sisters were unaware that their father had a second family that included not only his wife Susa Pratt but also a third daughter—their sister, Cara. It was upon Fritz’s death that the three are brought together by the promise of a large inheritance, but the caveat is that they must all move to the small Pennsylvania hometown Fritz grew up in and restore an old theater that was his obsession growing up.
The sisters reluctantly joined forces and moved into the old Victorian house owned by their Aunt Barney—another secret family member they never knew existed. Using funds from a special account set up for the renovation, the sisters began working with a local contractor, and although it at first appeared that the theater renovation would be completed without a hitch, it soon became evident that the work needed was more extensive than thought. The sisters, however, have discovered what it means to be a family, the importance of love and forgiveness, and are determined to complete the project.
As the Sugarhouse Theater project nears completion the three sisters are contemplating what direction their lives will take. Des and Cara have both found love and happiness in the small Pennsylvania town, but Allie is looking forward to the day she can collect her inheritance and head back to her West Coast life—or at least that’s what she thinks she wants.
Allie hadn’t anticipated how her life would change after reuniting with her estranged sister, Des, or meeting her previously unknown half-sister, Cara. And she’d certainly never expected to find small-town living charming. But far more suprising was that her long-forgotten artistry would save the day when the theater’s renovation fund dried up and her talent for managing the Goodbye Café, the beloved eatery—the heart of the community that Barney recently purchased.
For the first time in her life, she feels like the woman she was always meant to be. Will she pack up her daughter and return California life, or will the love of her family be enough to draw her back to the place where the Hudson roots grow so deep?
Mariah Stewart’s engaging, realistic characters, and masterful storytelling make “The Goodbye Café” a perfect romantic read. Highly recommended. “The Goodbye Café” is book three in the Hudson Sisters trilogy that also includes “The Last Chance Matinee” and “The Sugarhouse Blues.”
“The Goodbye Café,” “The Sugarhouse Blues,” and “The Last Chance Matinee” can be found at the Calloway County Public Library in a variety of formats including print, eBook, eAudio. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street, Murray, KY, and online www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.