In celebration of the return of CCPL’s storytime classes this week, CCPL Great Reads is pleased to feature two new picture book titles written or illustrated by Caldecott Award and Honor medalists Laura Vaccaro Seeger and Chris Raschka.
In “Why?” by Laura Vaccaro Seeger little rabbit is curious by everything his friend bear does. Why is bear watering flowers? Why is he gazing at the nighttime sky? Why are the geese flying south? Bear always has the answers. Well, almost always—sometimes even bear doesn’t know why.
Seeger’s sweet watercolor illustrations and simple text make “Why?” a perfect lap-sit book for sharing with little readers.
Laura Vaccaro Seeger is the author and illustrator of several acclaimed picture books including the “Dog and Bear” books, “First the Egg,” “Green,” and “One Boy.” She is a two-time Caldecott and Geisel Honor winner.
Rainy day puddles are such fun for splashing, but how does a puddle feel about those days? The award-winning team of Richard Jackson and Chris Raschka take a look in “Puddle.”
As a puddle grows larger and larger as the rain pours down, she is discouraged. While all of her sister and brother puddles are dainty and sweet, she grows deeper and is sure she will soon be a pond. As the rain turns to a drizzle she finds herself trampled on by a gull, kids playing basketball, and horrors of horrors: a piddling poodle. However, as the school bell rings, something miraculous happens that makes her feel worthwhile.
Richard Jackson’s lyrical text coupled with Chris Raschka’s bright, bold watercolor and gouache illustrations perfectly blend for an uplifting story about self-acceptance and celebrating individuality (and of course, rainy days).
Richard Jackson is the author of eight acclaimed picture books including “Have a Look, Says Book,” illustrated by Kevin Henkes and “A Kiss for Akaraka,” illustrated by, E.G. Goodale.
Chris Raschka is the award-winning creator of many books for children. He has received two Caldecott Medals, one for “The Hello, Goodbye Window” written by Norton Juster, and one for his own “A Ball For Daisy.” He also received a Caldecott Honor for “Yo! Yes?”
Other new and recommended picture books include “Hush, Little Bunny” by David Ezra Stein; “Lottie & Walter” by Anna Walker; “Once Upon a Goat” by Dan Richards, illustrated by Eric Barclay; “Poetree” by Shauna LaVoy Reynolds, illustrated by Shahrzad Maydani; and “Holes in the Sky” by Patricia Polacco.
These and other great picture book titles are available at the Calloway County Public Library. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street and online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
