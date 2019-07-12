Curious George: Curious About Summer
Written by Cynthia Platt, illustrated in the style of H.A. Rey by Mary O’Keefe Young
Summer vacations are the perfect time for sharing reading with sweet little visitors, and there is no place like the Calloway County Public Library to stock up on great board book summer reads. This week CCPL Great Summer Reads features “Curious Geoge: Curious About Summer,” “Beach Day” and “Hello, World! Ocean Life,” three new board book arrivals just right for sharing with wee summer readers.
First up is “Curious George: Curious About Summer” written by Cynthia Platt, illustrated in the style of H.A. Rey by Mary O’Keefe Young and starring everyone’s favorite monkey.
It’s summer time, and Curious George wants to do everything! Playing outside sounds fun, but should George ride his bike, play baseball, go to the beach or fly a kite? There’s so much to do—but George isn’t sure where to start! Thank goodness for his wise, dear friend, the man with the yellow hat
George begins his summer with a visit to the beach for swimming, sand castles, and an icy, creamy treat! Next, he’s off for playground fun where George and his friends run, jump, slide and swing. Whew! All that play can make you hungry—time for a picnic lunch!
“Curious George: Curious About Summer” features tabbed pages, fun rhyming text, and bright illustrations—an ideal combination for lap-time reading. It is highly recommended.
Summer board book reading fun continues with “Beach Day” by Karen Roosa, illustrated by Maggie Smith.
A family day at the beach is going to be such fun! “Launch a boat, help father float, build a castle with a moat.” Swimming, skiing, building sand castles—deviled eggs and a picnic lunch!
Maggie Smith’s charming watercolor illustrations and Karen Roosa’s fun, lilting text provide a sweet, peek at all the fun a day at the beach can be. All young children love to play in the waves at the beach. Now here’s a “Hello, World!” board book that teaches them all about oceans and the creatures and plants that live there.
This week’s spotlight lists concludes with “Hello, World! Ocean Life” by Jill McDonald, a terrific non-fiction introduction to animals that live in the ocean, including whales, sea turtles, and sharks. Bright, fun illustrations coupled with simple text—sure to be a new favorite of young readers.
Other new and recommended board book reads include “Look, There is a Tractor!” By Esther Aarts, “Daddy’s Girl” written by Helen Foster James and illustrated by Estelle Corke, “Superhero Dad” by Timothy Knapman, illustrated by Joe Berger, “What Mommies Like” by Judy Carey Nevin, illustrated by Stephanie Six, and “How to Babysit a Grandma” by Jean Reagan, illustrated by Lee Wildish.
Readers can find these and other fantastic board books at the Calloway County Public Library. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street and online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
