'Haunted House Murder'
By Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis and Barbara Ross
This week CCPL Great Reads features “Haunted House Murder,” a new cozy mystery anthology by Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis, and Barbara Ross perfect for curling up with for an afternoon (or evening) of fall reading.
“Haunted House Murder,” featuring Leslie Meier’s Lucy Stone, begins the collection.
Tinker’s Cove is all abuzz as first townspeople register their concerns about what a deathtrap Sixty-Six School Street, an old dilapidated house (which is also reputed to be a haven for ghosts) and then at the news that the house has been sold. The buyers, Ty and Heather Moon, a young couple who, according to the Realtor, are thrilled about the antique home’s potential. Soon after the couple move in, though, spine tingling noises and flickering lights begin coming from the house at all hours, and the nerves of many are on edge. But it is when her own grandson, Patrick, disappears near the house, Lucy Stone is determined to unravel the mystery of the odd pair and their increasingly disturbing behavior.
“Death by Haunted House” is the second story in the collection and stars Hayley Powell, Lee Hollis’ food, and cocktails columnist.
Two years ago, Hayley Powell’s next-door neighbor died under mysterious circumstances. Since then, the house — which her husband and children swear is haunted — has sat abandoned. When Hayley learns that a new family has bought the house, she looks forward to welcoming them to the neighborhood. That is until she actually meets the Salingers. Hayley is disappointed that the new family isn’t friendly, but after observing a very public and angry argument between Damien Salinger and Wendi Jo Willis, the realtor who sold him the property, she is afraid it might be more than that. When Wendi Jo disappears, Hayley starts putting the pieces together to uncover the truth about her unpleasant neighbors.
“Hallowed Out” by Barbara Ross concludes this seasonal trio with her Clambake Mystery Sleuth, Julia Snowden.
Busman’s Harbor history is filled with stories of hauntings and ghost sightings, which makes it a perfect setting for a weeklong, town-wide Halloween celebration. A highlight of the celebration is a Halloween Haunted House Tour, complete with a Prohibition-era gangster reenactment at Gus’ restaurant. But when the debut tour ends with a literal bang and a dead actor from New Jersey, Julia Snowden must uncover a killer before she ends up “sleeping with the fishes.”
“Haunted House Murder,” along with titles from each series, can be found in a variety of formats, including print, eBook, and eAudio at the Calloway County Public Library. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street, and online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
