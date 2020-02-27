Kentucky Arts Council presents grant to Playhouse in the Park on Arts Day in Kentucky

On Feb. 21, arts leaders came from across the Commonwealth to celebrate the public value of the arts and to thank legislators for their continued support of the Kentucky Arts Council. Checks were presented to organizations awarded Kentucky Arts Partnership operational support grants by the arts council in July 2019. Pictured, from left: Sallie Lanham, Kentucky Arts Council board member; Mary Michael Corbett, arts council board chair; Lisa Cope, Playhouse in the Park executive director; and Chris Cathers, arts council executive director.

 Photo provided

FRANKFORT (Feb. 25, 2020) — State arts leaders gathered Feb. 21 for Arts Day in Kentucky, an annual celebration of the Commonwealth’s arts community and the vital roles it plays in the state’s livelihood. The day is also an opportunity for arts leaders to thank members of the Kentucky General Assembly for their continued support of arts funding through the Kentucky Arts Council.

The Kentucky Arts Council presented Playhouse in the Park with a check for $3,799, a Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) grant awarded by the arts council in July 2019. The funding awarded to Playhouse in the Park is part of $1.2 million the arts council awarded to 93 nonprofit arts organizations across the state for the 2020 fiscal year.

“Kentucky has excellent arts organizations in every region of the Commonwealth that provide year-round arts experiences in their communities,” said Chris Cathers, arts council executive director. “The state arts agency is proud to partner with Playhouse in the Park to ensure the arts are made available to enrich the lives of all Kentuckians.”

KAP grants provide operating support on a competitive basis to arts and cultural organizations and community arts programs to ensure participation in the arts is available to the people of Kentucky. 

