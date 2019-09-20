MURRAY – Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces the return of its annual, juried, photography exhibit, “Proofs,” to be shown at Murray State University’s Wrather West Kentucky Museum, located at North 16th Street and University Drive.
The exhibit will open Sept. 19 and run through Oct. 26, and can be viewed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to join the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony on Sept. 27 from 5-7 p.m., with awards beginning at 6 p.m.
Proofs features the work of 17 area artists, professionals, students, and photo enthusiasts, with subjects ranging from nature and people, to travel photos and street photography. The exhibit was jurored by Mark Sawrie, Associate Professor of Art/Photography at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana where he has taught for over 26 years. His courses of instruction have included all levels of photography, video art, digital imaging and film criticism.
He has exhibited in photography, video, drawing, and assemblage-sculpture widely across the U.S.. Sawrie received his B.F.A. in photography in 1981 from Murray State University and his M.F.A. in photography in 1986 from the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Some of his more influential experiences have included: tobacco cutter, product photographer, medical photographer, construction worker and pizza delivery. Known as a loner who loves people and a funny-curmudgeon with a heart of fools-gold, he is also rumored to be a cat-whisperer.
The Murray Art Guild is a non-profit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for over 50 years. Located at 500 North Fourth Street with hours of Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the MAG offers an exhibition gallery, an art market, artist studios, and workshops for all ages. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Murray Art Guild with state dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on MAG events and programs go to www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
