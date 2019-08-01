MURRAY – The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center is honored to present “Poetry in Stone: A Retrospective of Work by Russell Dawson,” Aug. 9 through Aug. 31 in its MAG Gallery at 500 North Fourth Street.
The exhibit of photographs showcases the astounding and impressive stone masonry of West Kentucky artist Russell Dawson. A Murray State University alumnus, Dawson earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art and then taught high school art for several years.
After leaving teaching and working as a laborer for a local bricklayer, Dawson was in his 30s when he discovered that stone masonry was his calling. For 30 or more years, he assembled massive stone veneers around fireplaces, chimneys, porches and home foundations, as well as created intricately designed patios, walks, steps, benches and retaining walls. His countless projects can be found in several states.
Since much of his work is in and around the homes of private individuals and out of view of the public, this photographic exhibit, which focuses mostly on the West Kentucky area, is an effort to highlight the breadth and scope and artistry of Dawson’s work. An opening reception will be held Aug. 9, 5 - 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
