MURRAY — Playhouse in the Park concludes its production of “Mamma Mia!” this weekend, with performances starting tonight.
“Mamma Mia!” is the second-to-last show of the 2019 season. The show uses the famous Swedish pop group ABBA’s songs to tell the humorous story of a young woman’s search for her biological father.
“The music is just so much fun, it makes you want to sing and dance,” said Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope. “We have been laughing saying we know the audience is going to want to sing along so badly. So we have actually incorporated a time that the audience gets to sing along with us.”
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday (today), Friday and Saturday, with a final matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information or tickets, visit playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752.
