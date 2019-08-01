AURORA – The 30th Annual Kenlake Hot August Blues Festival is proud to feature “real deal” Memphis old school soul and rhythm and blues with The Memphis All Stars. They are truly the definition of Memphis Music.
For more than 30 years, they have been the “must see” band in the Memphis area for those who want to experience the authentic “Memphis Sound.” They’ve also been favorites at festivals and other venues throughout the South and Midwest.
Guitarist Greg Reding started the Memphis All Stars in 1983 after a storied musical career playing with Black Oak Arkansas, Stephen Still, and a stint as a session player with the legendary Stax Records and touring with Blues Great Albert King.
Keyboard player and vocalist Robert Clayborne counts Stevie Wonder as a major inspiration and influence both professionally and personally. Since beginning his career in the mid 70s, he has backed such greats as Denise LaSalle, Tyrone Davis, Rufus Thomas, Yolanda Adams, Al Green and others before joining up with The Memphis All Stars.
Drummer Walter White first picked up the sticks at five and hasn’t stopped playing since, spending years with several Gospel greats as well as The Drifters, The Coasters, and The Barkays as well as The Memphis All Stars.
Bass player Henry Clayborne is known on the Memphis music scene as “Sly Diesel” although he’s logged countless miles abroad too, playing with greats Little Milton, The Drifters, The Coasters, and Fred Sample and on TV shows including “Solid Gold” and “70s Soul Jam.”
