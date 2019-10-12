MURRAY — Murray State University will host the 11th annual “A Taste of the Arts” dinner and auction at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, on the stage of Lovett Auditorium.
The event, sponsored by FNB Bank, showcases and supports the talents of Murray State art, music and theatre students.
Attendees are invited for a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner and live auction. New auction items and experiences, including beach trips, city excursions, Broadway experiences, artwork and more will be available for bidding.
The evening will conclude with the presentation of the Outstanding Alumni in Fine Arts award to Dr. E. L. Lancaster, ’70.
“Last year, we were able to raise $35,000 at the event, and with the continued sponsorship from FNB and support of our community members who attend and bid on auction items, we hope to achieve our goal of $40,000 this year,” said College of Humanities and Fine Arts Director of Development Lucy Love.
Tickets for “A Taste of the Arts” are available for $65 per person; that surcharge includes the silent auction, cocktail reception, dinner and live auction.
“It’s a really wonderful evening out that’s full of celebration and entertainment,” Love said. “Each year, we feature live student performances throughout the night, which gives our guests an up-close look at the talent of our students. It’s really nice to highlight them for their skill and hard work.”
Alumni, friends and community members are invited to gather and celebrate College of Humanities and Fine Arts students.
The silent auction and cocktail reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.
RSVP to attend “A Taste of the Arts” by contacting the Office of Development at 270-809-3001 or by contacting Love directly at llove@murraystate.edu.
