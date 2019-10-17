MURRAY — The Murray State University Department of Art & Design will host three visiting arts professionals for the Patricia Summerville Visiting Arts Professionals Panel on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Price Doyle Fine Arts Center room 623 at 5 p.m. Each panelist will discuss life as a working artist and offer insight on graduate school, professional development, creativity and work/life balance, among other topics. A Q&A will follow the discussion. The event is free and open to the public.
The artists for this year’s panel include Hannah McBroom (painting), Alex Younger (textiles, installation and photography) and Clarissa Pezone (ceramics).
Hannah McBroom graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art with an emphasis in painting. She received a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Arkansas in 2019. Her work explores themes of transgender identity, materiality and the body. She has attended residencies at the Vermont Studio Center and Chautauqua School of Art. McBroom has exhibited in many shows nationally and internationally including The Red Clay Survey, Manifest’s Tapped, International Painting Annual #6 in 2015 and again in 2018 for #9. She is the recipient of the Artist 360 Grant through the Mid American Artist Coalition. She currently maintains a studio in Overland Park, Kansas.
Alex Younger is a weaver, installation artist and photographer who was born in Oakland, California, and raised in upstate New York. She graduated magna cum laude from Swarthmore College in 2012 with an honors major in English literature and a course major/honors minor in studio art. She became a sexual assault activist in 2015, after the college adjudication of her case resulted in a punishment of 10 days of probation. In 2018, she received her Master of Fine Arts in fiber and material studies from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has taught through the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Columbia College. Her work has been shown internationally and across the United States, including Chicago, New York City, St. Louis and Lodz, Poland. From June 2019 to May 2020, Alex is an artist in residence at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Clarissa Pezone is a visual artist working primarily with ceramic sculpture. Hailing from Sacramento, California, she is currently based in Indiana pursuing an MFA at Indiana University. Using the figure as a central theme, her work is centered on an interest in fragmentation, identity and the uncanny.
For more information on the panel, contact Danielle Mužina in the Department of Art & Design at 270-809-6731 or dmuzina@murraystate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.