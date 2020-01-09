MURRAY — Murray State University presents the 83rd annual Campus Lights theatrical production, “All Shook Up!” in Lovett Auditorium on Jan. 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
Campus Lights is a broadway-like production that is entirely student-run. Phi Mu Alpha and Sigma Alpha Iota, Murray State’s two music fraternities, unite for the annual show, with money raised going toward vital music scholarships.
The music of Elvis comes alive in “All Shook Up.” Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” the production follows a small Midwestern town thrown into a frenzy with the arrival of Chad, a good-looking, motorcycle-riding roustabout who rides from town to town with a guitar on his back, blue suede shoes on his feet and a song in his heart.
Repressed by its prudish mayor, the town begins to come alive once more under Chad’s influence. Lovers meet, woo, pursue and more, all in one zany night that will change the town forever. “All Shook Up” is a rocking, heartwarming tale about following dreams, opening up to love and the power of music.
“Campus Lights is a beautiful thing,” said Wayne Hogue, this year’s director. “We cannot wait to aim this production of ‘All Shook Up!’ into the gold. We have such a talented cast and crew. It’s going to be a show you don’t want to miss.”
To purchase tickets or find out more about Campus Lights, please visit onthestage.com/show/campus-lights/all-shook-up-53936.
For more information, visit campuslights.org or contact Campus Lights publicity coordinator Braden Sperry at bsperry1@murraystate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.