PADUCAH – New York Times best-selling author Andrew Maraniss returns to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to share about his new book Games of Deception, the true story of the first U.S. Olympic basketball team at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Germany.
Maraniss’ presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be held Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in Crounse Hall, Room 101. Light refreshments will be available at 6 p.m., prior to the evening presentation in the Crounse Hall Atrium. Maraniss will sign copies of his book following each presentation.
Games of Deception is the incredible true story of basketball, from its invention by James Naismith in Springfield, Mass., in 1891, to the sport’s Olympic debut in Berlin and the electric mix of people, events and propaganda on both sides of the Atlantic that made it possible.
“I was blown away by Games of Deception....It’s a fascinating, fast-paced, well-reasoned, and well-written account of the hidden-in-plain-sight horrors and atrocities that underpinned sports, politics, and propaganda in the United States and Germany. This is an important read,” wrote Susan Campbell Bartoletti, Newbery Honor winning author of Hitler Youth.
The Kirkus Reviews, noted the book is “An insightful, gripping account of basketball and bias.”
Maraniss, who comes from a long family line of literary experts, may be best known for his best-selling book, Strong Inside: Perry Wallace and the Collision of Race and Sports in the South. He attended Vanderbilt University in 1992 on a Fred Russell-Grantland Rice for Sports Journalism. He won the school’s Charles Foster Alexander Award for excellence in journalism in 1992 and in 2016 was inducted in the Vanderbilt Student Media Hall of Fame. He was also designated Vanderbilt’s “Writer-in-Residence” in 2017.
Copies of Games of Deception are available to purchase at the WKCTC bookstore located in the Anderson Technical Building and to check out from the college’s Matheson Library. Books will be also be available for purchase at the event.
For more information contact, sueann.hely@kctcs.edu or by calling 270-534-3273.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.